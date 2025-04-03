Edotco in partnership to boost Sarawak’s digital connectivity

PETALING JAYA: Edotco Malaysia and Kejuruteraan Rasshin Sdn Bhd (KRSB) yesterday formalised a strategic agreement at Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona to accelerate the deployment of next-generation telecommunications infrastructure in Sarawak, aligning with the Sarawak Digital Economy Blueprint 2030 to bridge the digital divide and enhance connectivity for urban and rural communities.

The signing was witnessed by Sarawak deputy premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Sarawak Utility and Telecommunications minister Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi at the launch of the Sarawak Pavilion.

KRSB is a fully Sarawak bumiputra-owned company specialising in mechanical & electrical, civil & structural, and telecommunications works. As one of the few vendors registered under the Sarawak Multimedia Authority, KRSB plays a crucial role in supporting the state’s digital and telecommunications infrastructure development.

By leveraging KRSB’s deep local expertise and Edotco’s advanced technological capabilities, the collaboration aims to deliver 4G and 5G-ready infrastructure, enabling greater digital accessibility and unlocking new economic opportunities. This initiative directly supports local ecosystems such as smart city development, digital education, e-commerce, and government digitalisation efforts, ensuring inclusive participation in the digital economy.

Edotco Malaysia business director Gayan Koralage said: “This partnership is a crucial step toward ensuring that every community in Sarawak, regardless of location, has access to reliable, high-speed connectivity. As the nation’s digital infrastructure partner, Edotco is capable of delivering customised, fit-for purpose solutions that cater to Sarawak’s unique landscape. By joining forces, we are helping MNOs expand their network reach faster and more efficiently across the state.”

In collaboration with KRSB, Edotco will offer customised infrastructure and connectivity solutions such as low-orbit satellite technology and fixed wireless access where needed, ensuring seamless network expansion across the state’s varied landscape. This partnership also supports Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to accelerate their rollout efforts by providing shared telecommunications infrastructure that is cost-efficient, scalable, and optimised for long-term connectivity needs.

Utilising its Network Planning and Analytics tools, Edotco extends precise and strategic network deployment, optimising infrastructure efficiency while minimising costs.

This approach is further strengthened by sustainable practices, including the use of alternative materials and renewable energy sources, aimed at reducing environmental impact and promoting long-term sustainability in Sarawak’s telecommunications landscape.

KRSB managing director Mohammed Ariffin Adenan said: “Partnering with Edotco aligns with our mission to enhance Sarawak’s infrastructure through innovative and sustainable solutions. This collaboration aims to improve connectivity and empower local communities and businesses by integrating them into the state’s evolving digital ecosystem.”

The initial phase of implementation will focus on expanding network coverage to priority commercial, industrial and rural areas, ensuring that key economic zones benefit from reliable, high-speed connectivity. Over time, this partnership will support emerging digital applications, enterprise connectivity solutions, and integrated smart infrastructure, creating a future-proof telecommunications ecosystem that underpins Sarawak’s ongoing digital transformation. With a robust, future-ready telecommunications network, Sarawak is poised to unlock new opportunities in digital services, smart industries, and high-value investments, strengthening its position as a leading hub for digital transformation in Malaysia.

Edotco and KRSB are laying the groundwork for Sarawak to emerge as a premier investment destination for technology-driven industries. The partnership complements the Sarawak Rural Broadband Network and the state’s investment in SMART towers, reinforcing public-private cooperation to drive economic growth and social inclusivity. The initiative also aligns with Sarawak government’s RM2.25 billion investment in telecommunications infrastructure, reflecting a strong commitment to digital transformation.