Exim Bank seals strategic aerospace partnerships with Naico and PWN Excellence

KUALA LUMPUR: Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Bhd (Exim Bank) has forged strategic partnerships with the National Aerospace Industry Corporation Malaysia (Naico) and PWN Excellence Sdn Bhd (PWNE).

The alliance aims to boost innovation, financing accessibility and global competitiveness in Malaysia’s aerospace sector.

The partnerships were formalised with the inking of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Naico and an Islamic term financing facility agreement worth RM30.23 million with PWNE at the LIMA 2025, witnessed by Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong.

In a statement, Exim Bank said the MoU with Naico provides a collaborative framework to strengthen the aerospace sector, a key industry under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030.

Under the agreement, Exim Bank will offer tailored financial solutions, including trade and project financing, export credit takaful and collaboration with equity financing partners to address financing gaps and empower aerospace businesses.

“The Islamic term financing facility agreement with PWNE will support the acquisition of a full flight simulator, expanding Malaysia’s aviation training capacity.

“This facility brings Exim Bank’s total financing for PWNE to over RM107 million,” it added.

Exim Bank president and CEO Nurbayu Kasim Chang said Malaysia’s aerospace sector holds immense potential to drive innovation, create high-income jobs and boost global competitiveness.

“Through our partnerships with Naico and PWNE, Exim Bank is delivering the strategic financing and support needed to build world-class capabilities, expand training infrastructure, and position Malaysia as a regional hub for aerospace excellence,” she said.

According to Exim Bank, Malaysia’s aerospace industry is experiencing rapid growth, backed by RM1.5 billion in approved investments in 2024, with a strong inflow of foreign direct investments.

“As the global aerospace market heads toward US$3 trillion (RM12.8 trillion) by 2035, Malaysia is emerging as a high-value aerospace hub, attracting top players like Boeing, Airbus, Safran, and Rolls-Royce into its thriving aerospace supply chain.

“As such, Malaysia is poised to support the comprehensive supply chain ecosystem, from aeromanufacturing, maintenance, repair and overhaul and engineering, to research and development,” it said. – Bernama