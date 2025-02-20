FM Group signs deals with Scania, JAC Motors and Solarvest to advance ESG agenda

KUALA LUMPUR: Integrated logistics provider FM Global Logistics Holdings Bhd (FM Group) is advancing sustainability initiatives through three strategic collaborations and plans to progressively reduce carbon footprints, increase energy efficiency, and incorporate renewable energy sources in its operations.

In advancing its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) agenda, FM Group is collaborating with Scania Malaysia Sdn Bhd to purchase 20 Scania Super Trucks equipped with the fuel-efficient Euro 5 engines for RM11 million.

FM Group is also acquiring two JAC i75 electric trucks from JAC Motors Malaysia Sdn Bhd for RM557,000 and inked a deal with Solarvest Energy Sdn Bhd for the installation of solar systems at FM Group’s warehouses with a cost of RM1.5 million.

“We are collaborating and partnering with not one but three well-established organisations, namely, Scania, a leader in sustainable transport solutions, Solarvest Malaysia, a leading clean energy expert that provides total integrated solar solutions, and JAC Motors, an internationally trusted, innovative, and reliable automotive solutions company.

“These investments in green technology will assist FM Group, especially with compliance to regulatory standards, in the coming years,“ FM Group managing director Chew Chong Keat told reporters at the handover ceremony today.

FM Group held concurrent ceremonies for the handover of the first six Scania Super trucks, the presentation of the letter of award (LoA) to Solarvest, and the signing of LoA with JAC Motors.

Chew said the partnerships between FM Group’s wholly owned subsidiary, FM Global Logistics Sdn Bhd, with the three companies serve to deepen FM Group’s commitment to its ESG agenda.

Chew said with the introduction of 20 Scania Super trucks, the transition to EV trucks, and the installation of solar energy, FM Global has already achieved a 20% reduction.

“I acknowledge that this transition will not be easy, but I am confident we can achieve it. Currently, our fleet consists of over 160 container trucks and 150 non-container trucks – more than 300 in total.

“We are acquiring 20 Euro 5 trucks, and this process will continue, whether through replacements or additional purchases. With each truck contributing an 8% reduction, this gradual shift will help us move toward our sustainability goals.

“Furthermore, we will continue our solar energy initiatives, as we believe they play a crucial role in achieving the necessary reductions,“ Chew said.

Scania Malaysia managing director for Southeast Asia Joyce Antar said this sustainable partnership aims to reduce both global and local emissions in order to meet FM Global’s ESG goals.

“It is a tailor-made partnership with the sole purpose of maximising fleet’s fuel efficiency, reducing CO2, nitrogen oxide, and particulate matter emissions, all to meet customers’ ESG requirements. Coupled with Scania Digital Services, we continue to build more advanced and sustainable partnerships,“ she said.

Scania Super trucks offer potential fuel savings of up to 8% per vehicle and, in the process, reduce GHG emissions from FM Group’s operations by as much as 719 tonnes annually.

Solarvest Group vice-president Jack Tan said the solar systems achieve two important objectives. “The first is to reduce FM Group’s reliance on electricity from the national grid. The second and more important objective is to contribute to reducing GHG emissions from purchased electricity.”

FM Group is one of Southeast Asia’s top-tier multimodal freight providers with an extensive global reach across 127 countries with a team of over 1,700 logistics professionals.