Gamuda Land, Public Bank launch Malaysia’s first 120% home financing

PETALING JAYA: Gamuda Land in collaboration with Public Bank Bhd, has introduced the PB SmartLiving financing package, offering Malaysian homebuyers unprecedented flexibility and affordability.

The PB SmartLiving package is an industry-first offering by Public Bank and Gamuda Land, tailored exclusively for The Clove, a pioneering home typology in the Park Homes series.

This financing package sets it apart in the market with its unmatched benefits, offering up to 120% financing to cover home loans, renovation costs, and appliance purchases.

“Our collaboration with Public Bank underscores our commitment to delivering not only sustainable and thoughtfully designed homes but also innovative financial solutions that simplify the journey to homeownership. By forming long-standing partnerships with impactful organisations like Public Bank, we are able to collaboratively create solutions that empower Malaysians to own and customise their homes with greater ease,” said Gamuda Land CEO Chu Wai Lune.

With competitive interest rates starting as low as 3.3% per annum for the first year of the home loan, complemented by a compelling 4.3% per annum for financing renovation costs and appliance purchases — the lowest available for such a scheme in Malaysia — it provides exceptional affordability.

Additionally, the package features a flexible loan tenure of up to 35 years, making it an ideal solution for Malaysian homebuyers seeking both financial ease and long-term flexibility.

“Public Bank is delighted to collaborate with Gamuda Land to introduce the PB SmartLiving package, which underscores our commitment to supporting Malaysians in achieving their homeownership dreams. This financing solution not only caters to the evolving needs of modern homeowners but also reinforces Public Bank’s dedication to delivering value-added services that enhance customers’ quality of life,” said Public Bank managing director and CEO Tan Sri Dr Tay Ah Lek.