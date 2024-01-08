Govt committed to supporting development of sustainable data centre industry

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is committed to ensuring the sustainability of new and existing data centres, which includes promoting the efficient use of water and power, and leveraging advanced technology to enhance operational efficiency.

Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong said the initiative aims to create a robust and sustainable data centre industry in Malaysia, supported by local innovation and resources.

He said the National Investment Council discussed the development of data centres in a June meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, Liew added, instructed relevant agencies, including Malaysian Investment Development Authority, to collaborate on assessing power usage effectiveness and water usage effectiveness metrics.

“Additionally, there was an emphasis on localising equipment to support the growth of Malaysian equipment manufacturers and strengthen the country’s technology sector.

“Data centres are crucial for driving the next generation of jobs in key areas in Selangor and other states.

“Our goal is to elevate our economy by creating more jobs across various levels, including design, engineering, and high-end services. We must consider how to frame Malaysia’s role and move forward strategically,” Liew said at Eco World Development Group Bhd (EWDG) launching of Quantum, the company’s new industrial revenue pillar, today.

EWDG unveiled Quantum, the company’s fifth revenue pillar, designed for data centres, and digital and high-tech ventures.

To signify the company’s commitment to growing this pillar, Eco Business Park VI at Kulai, Johor, will be renamed Quantum Business Park, deputy CEO Liew Tian Xiong said.

The site, measuring 403.78 acres, will be the local private developer’s largest digital and high-tech hub, with Microsoft as its first anchor customer.

To recap, EWDG and Microsoft Payments (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd reached an agreement on June 7 for the sale of 123.14 acres of land within the business park for RM402.3 million.

“Given the nature of its clientele, our Quantum Business Park will offer a highly conducive, clean and green environment, with robust infrastructure and connectivity to support the needs of digital and high-tech players.

“These refinements to our established industrial park portfolio and concepts will enable us to attract data centres and operators in the upstream and downstream data centre, digital, and high-tech manufacturing value chain.

“This group of industrialists and service operators will be the key target customers for our first Quantum Business Park at Kulai and our new Quantum projects that EWDG aims to launch in the future,” he said.

Tian Xiong said EWDG landbanking efforts will also focus on acquiring suitable new sites for Quantum developments. These will be in addition to the company’s plans to expand existing revenue pillars – Eco Townships, Eco Rise, Eco Hibs and Eco Business Parks.

With a low net gearing of 0.24 times as of April 30 and substantial cash coming from the recent industrial land sale to Microsoft and other upcoming sales in the pipeline, EWDG is well-positioned to take advantage of any suitable opportunity in the future that may arise to grow the business strongly, he added.