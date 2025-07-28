Heineken Malaysia picks up six awards for delivering positive impact in ESG, CSR

PETALING JAYA: Heineken Malaysia Bhd has once again raised the bar for corporate sustainability, taking home six accolades at The Star ESG Positive Impact Awards 2024 and the Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards 2025.

In a statement today, the company said these awards reinforce the strength of its partnerships in driving meaningful environmental and social impact.

At The Star ESG Positive Impact Awards 2024, the brewer earned four accolades – the coveted title of Most Outstanding ESG Initiative in the Large Companies for its water management and efficiency programme, Gold in renewable energy, Gold in water management and efficiency, and Silver in waste management.

Heineken Malaysia received two recognitions at the Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards 2025.

Managing director Martijn van Keulen commented, “This year marks meaningful progress as we demonstrate the impact of long-term, purpose-driven initiatives. As we remain focused on our Brew a Better World (BaBW) 2030 ambitions, these awards reflect the progress made and the milestones we have achieved. Through our BaBW strategy, we strive to create value beyond our business for the benefit of people and the planet.”

Meanwhile corporate affairs and legal director Renuka Indrarajah said, “Our BaBW sustainability strategy is anchored in three pillars: environmental sustainability, social sustainability and responsible consumption. Progress of these pillars is driven by purposeful partnerships with NGOs, suppliers, and communities. Through collaborations with like-minded partners, we’ve driven meaningful impact, especially in water within our operations and beyond our brewery walls. We hope to inspire other corporates to capitalise on strategic partnerships in their ESG journey.”

On a global level, Heineken NV, the parent company of Heineken Malaysia, continues to lead by example as it is ranked among the top 500 of Time Magazine’s World’s Most Sustainable Companies 2025, further affirming the strength and impact of its ESG strategy worldwide.