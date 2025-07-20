Japan bets on ultra-thin perovskite solar panels for energy future

TOKYO: Japan is making a bold move into ultra-thin, flexible solar panels, aiming to revolutionise renewable energy while reducing reliance on China’s solar industry. The country sees perovskite solar cells as a game-changer, especially given its mountainous terrain and abundant iodine reserves—a key component in these panels.

“Perovskite cells are our best card to achieve both decarbonisation and industrial competitiveness,“ said industry minister Yoji Muto. The government is backing this vision with hefty subsidies, including a 157-billion-yen ($1 billion) grant to Sekisui Chemical for a factory set to produce panels capable of powering 30,000 homes by 2027.

Unlike traditional silicon panels, perovskite versions are lightweight, bendable, and can be printed onto surfaces like film or glass. This flexibility makes them ideal for Japan’s rugged landscape, where flat land for solar farms is scarce.

However, challenges remain. Perovskite panels contain toxic lead, have shorter lifespans (around 10 years), and currently generate less power than silicon alternatives. Despite this, experts believe rapid advancements could soon close the gap.

Japan aims to install perovskite panels generating 20 gigawatts by 2040—equivalent to 20 nuclear reactors—helping meet its goal of 50% renewable energy by then. Projects are already underway, including a Tokyo skyscraper and a Fukuoka baseball stadium set to feature perovskite-covered domes.

Panasonic is also exploring perovskite-integrated windows, envisioning buildings that generate their own power. “What if all these windows had solar cells?” said Yukihiro Kaneko of Panasonic’s perovskite development team.

While perovskite technology isn’t yet ready for mass production, Japan sees it as crucial for energy security. “If Japan shows a good model, it can be brought overseas,“ said University of Tokyo professor Hiroshi Segawa. -AFP