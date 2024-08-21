Powerwell Holdings bags RM14.75m supply contract from an international contractor

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia-listed electrical solutions provider Powerwell Holdings Bhd (PHB) has bagged a RM14.75 million supply contract from a leading international contractor.

This contract will see PHB supply, deliver, supervise, and commission electrical low-voltage boards for a data centre in Malaysia.

The supply contract, secured by PHB’s wholly-owned subsidiary Kejuruteraan Powerwell Sdn Bhd, underscores the company’s role in enhancing Malaysia’s data centre infrastructure.

The project is expected to be completed by the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, contributing positively to PHB’s consolidated earnings and net assets for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

PHB executive director Catherine Wong said this contract with a leading international contractor is a testament to the company’s strategic focus on high-value sectors.

“The data centre market in Malaysia is set for significant growth, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this transformation.

“This project underscores our group’s ability to deliver complex, high-quality electrical solutions and strengthens our position as a leader in the industry,“ she said.

PHB stands out in the industry as one of Malaysia’s few players specialising in switchboard and electrical engineering (E&E) solutions.

This gives PHB significant credibility and financial flexibility, which is crucial for bidding on and securing large-scale projects.

The group’s strategic partnerships and extensive industry experience, which span over 30 years, further solidify its market position.

The data centre market in Malaysia is experiencing rapid growth, driven by escalating demands for cloud services and digital transformation across Asia.

Malaysia’s strategic location, robust telecommunications infrastructure, and government support make it an increasingly attractive destination for data centre investments.

Recent investments include major projects in Johor, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, reflecting the strategic shift towards enhancing digital infrastructure.

The Malaysian government has proactively fostered this growth through various incentives and streamlined regulatory processes, positioning the country as a critical data centre hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

PHB’s focus on high-value projects such as data centres, renewable energy, and essential infrastructure projects like MRT, LRT, and semiconductor factories positions it as a key player in delivering specialised, high-quality solutions.

PHB’s collaboration with strategic industry giants enhances its technological edge and ensures adherence to global standards.