Form four student killed in Shah Alam motorcycle crash

SHAH ALAM: A Form Four student was killed and another injured when their motorcycle lost control and crashed into a road divider at Persiaran Sukan, Section 13. The incident occurred at 9.45 pm last night.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim stated that initial investigations showed the two male students from SMK Seksyen 9 were riding near Ramly Halal Mart when they allegedly lost control of the motorcycle. “The motorcycle is believed to have struck the road divider, causing both the rider and the pillion passenger to be thrown onto the roadway,“ he said.

The rider suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The pillion passenger sustained neck injuries and leg wounds and was taken to Shah Alam Hospital for treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. Witnesses or those with information are urged to contact Investigating Officer Insp Abdul Nasser Peping at 012-2863875. - BERNAMA