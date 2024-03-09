Johor registers RM753 billion trade value in 2023

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor recorded RM753 billion in trade value last year, Johor Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Lee Ting Han said, adding that the figure was 29% of the country's total trade.

“This achievement is not merely a statistic but rather a testament to the importance of Johor and the important role it plays in Malaysia's economic growth.Johor is committed to creating an environment that supports business growth and investment. We will continue to improve the infrastructure and simplify the legislative process,” he said at a press conference after officiating the opening ceremony of Greif Malaysia (Pasir Gudang) here today.

Also present were Greif Inc president and CEO Ole Rosgaard and Invest Johor CEO Natazha Harris.

Meanwhile, Lee said the implementation of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone initiative will further increase the commercial value of the investment sector in the state.

“The unique collaboration between Malaysia and Singapore through Johor aims to stimulate economic growth, innovation and cross-border trade between the two countries.

“I believe this initiative will also benefit foreign investment businesses operating in the state,” he said.

Regarding the opening of Greif Malaysia, Lee said the US-based company has made an investment worth RM50 million in Pasir Gudang by providing 150 high-skilled job opportunities to the locals.

Greif is a packaging product manufacturing company that has production facilities in three Southeast Asian countries namely Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

Its products include industrial packaging, steel drums, plastic drums and intermediate bulk containers. – Bernama