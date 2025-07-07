Kenanga IB debuts Hang Seng China Enterprises Index structured warrants

KUALA LUMPUR: Global investors are increasingly turning to the China and Hong Kong markets to offset the impact of US tariffs, as these Asia-focused markets present more attractive investment opportunities.

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd head of equity markets and group head of derivatives Philip Lim said most investors are eager to access the Chinese market, and the major China Enterprises Index (CEI), which is closely linked to the Hang Seng Index (HSI) in Hong Kong, plays a significant role in this strategy.

He said the technology sector, in particular, highlights a divergence between markets, with much of the current tech activity centred in the United States.

“However, investors now seek to participate in the dynamic ecosystem of Hong Kong’s tech sector and the broader East Asian market, recognising its growing relevance and potential,” he told reporters after the launch of its first-ever Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (HSCEI) structured warrants today.

Lim said that with the recent expansion into Hong Kong, there are also plans to explore opportunities in other industries and sectors, guided by customer demand and data-driven insights from machine learning systems.

“Kenanga remains committed to introducing relevant products to the market, ensuring that offerings align with industry trends and client interests,” he said.

Kenanga launched HSCEI structured warrants HSCEI-CAA and HSCEI-HBA, as well as Hang Seng TECH Index structured warrants HSTECH-C30 and HSTECH-H27 under its flagship brand, NagaWarrants.

The launch marks a strategic expansion of Kenanga’s East Asia footprint, following the introduction of HSI structured warrants HSI-CIW and HSI-HMO in 2021.

With HSCEI and HSTECH now listed on Bursa Malaysia, domestic investors will gain diversified access to two of Hong Kong’s most influential indices, offering new opportunities to tap into China’s financial and technology sectors.

The HSCEI tracks heavyweight mainland enterprises listed in Hong Kong, including financial and infrastructure giants such as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank, PetroChina and Ping An Insurance. It serves as a key benchmark for tracking the performance of China’s largest state-owned enterprises.

The HSTECH captures the growth of China’s leading tech innovators such as Tencent, Meituan, Xiaomi and JD.com. With its focus on fast-evolving technology and innovation, HSTECH is ideal for traders with higher risk appetites looking for volatility and growth potential.

Kenanga’s presence in the structured warrants market is underscored by its 64% market share in HSI warrants.

In 2024, the structured warrants segment on Bursa Malaysia recorded a turnover of RM30.3 billion, accounting for about 3.6% of the exchange’s total market turnover of RM848.7 billion.

The launch of HSCEI and HSTECH structured warrants is expected to broaden market participation, diversify product offerings, and boost overall liquidity, particularly among retail traders already familiar with HSI warrants.

Moving on, Lim stated that, given the current low participation rate among retail investors, both local and foreign market volumes are negatively impacted.

This situation highlights a key differentiator, he said. Unlike the local market, structured warrants are not limited to a single market.

“If the Hong Kong market, for example, becomes more active, products in demand can be issued and introduced to the Malaysian market. More importantly, the expertise developed by the Malaysian market, particularly through institutions like Kenanga, is essential for the country to enhance its capabilities and upskill within the service industry.”

Looking ahead, Lim said Kenanga remains committed to supporting investors through innovation, education and access to global markets.