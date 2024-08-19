Kerjaya Prospek wins contract valued at RM275 million

PETALING JAYA: Construction outfit Kerjaya Prospek Group Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary, Kerjaya Prospek (M) Sdn Bhd, has won a contract valued at RM275.3 million.

The contract involves the execution and completion of a 50-storey main building works for the proposed development of a serviced apartment in Pulau Andaman, Penang. The apartment comprises 261 units with a car park and facilities floor. Construction works are scheduled to begin on Jan 2, 2025 and are to be completed within 38 months.

The contract, undertaken on an arm’s length basis and based on normal commercial terms, was secured from Persada Mentari Sdn. Bhd, an indirect subsidiary company of Eastern & Oriental Bhd, a company in which substantial shareholders of Kerjaya Prospek have direct and indirect interests.

Kerjaya Prospek CEO and executive director Tee Eng Tiong stated, “With the addition of this project to our portfolio, the group’s total outstanding order book now stands at approximately RM4.4 billion, with solid earnings visibility over the next four years. As we continue to grow and solidify our position in the construction industry, we remain committed to showcase our expertise in executing large-scale projects that meet the highest standards of quality and efficiency.”