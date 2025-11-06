KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur shares remained positive at mid-afternoon on broad-based buying interest, with gains in YTL counters and Public Bank helping to lift the benchmark index.

YTL Corporation gained 12 sen to RM2.14, YTL Power International garnered 13 sen to RM3.64, and Public Bank advanced four sen to RM4.30. These three counters contributed a combined 5.45 points to the composite index’s gains.

At 3 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose by 8.05 points to 1,525.0 from Tuesday’s close of 1,516.95. The benchmark index opened 3.91 points higher at 1,520.86.

Across the board, gainers led losers 481 to 394, while a total of 472 counters were unchanged, 1,022 untraded and 11 suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.27 billion units valued at RM1.44 billion.

For other heavyweights, Maybank climbed four sen to RM9.70, Tenaga Nasional perked up two sen to RM14.26, CIMB advanced seven sen to RM6.92, while IHH and CelcomDigi eased one sen to RM6.88 and RM3.77, respectively.

The gainers in the broader market were led by Nestle, which put on 60 sen to RM75.60, F&N increased 58 sen to RM28.38, Allianz jumped 32 sen to RM19.44, and Sunway Construction was 19 sen better at RM6.16.

Among the most active stocks, MYEG edged up two sen to 97 sen, TWL was unchanged at 2.5 sen, Tanco advanced half-a-sen to 97 sen, and Gamuda garnered nine sen to RM4.79.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index added 47.08 points to 11,441.20, the FBMT 100 Index gained 48.49 points to 11,208.04, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 34.19 points to 11,403.41.

The FBM 70 Index advanced 29.14 points to 16,515.80 and the FBM ACE Index inched up by 1.45 points to 4,512.23.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 81.29 points to 17,775.58, the Energy Index climbed 1.05 points to 724.36, the Industrial Products and Services Index ticked up 0.53 of-a-point to 152.44, and the Plantation Index improved 7.72 points to 7,217.75.