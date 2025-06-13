KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has seized another RM16 million worth of luxury items linked to the misuse of sukuk funds for the construction of a highway in Klang Valley believed to be owned by a concession holder with the title of Tan Sri yesterday.

The MACC said the seizure at the individual’s residence in Bandar Tasik Selatan, Cheras included 84 luxury bags worth about RM3 million, 11 branded watches (about RM1 million), gold bars, coins and statues (about RM3 million), diamonds and jewellery (about RM4 million).

“A luxury casino equipment set estimated to be worth RM150,000 was also seized,” the commission said in a statement, adding that a secret vault that stored weapons and ammunition was discovered but the weapons were not seized as they were registered under the security company the individual owned.

An Anti Corruption Tactical Squad (ACTS) conducted the search of the individual’s residence as he was suspected to be keeping weapons in the vault.

“The MACC received information that there was a vault storing valuables, including weapons, linked to the case in his residence.

“The presence of the ACTS team was to ensure safety and to escort officers and seized items back to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya,” the commission added.

Meanwhile, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the search and seizure and did not deny the possibility that there would be other seizures linked to the case.

He said that the process of taking the individual’s statement had to be postponed to a later date due to health factors.

The MACC had previously seized a total of RM143 million worth of valuables linked to the case.