Klang Valley still faces housing shortage, ample room for development: Trinity Group MD

KUALA LUMPUR: With a population of more than six million people, the Klang Valley still faces a housing shortage despite talk of oversupply.

Trinity Group Sdn Bhd founder and managing director Datuk Neoh Soo Keat said there is ample room for high-end and affordable residential development despite the scarcity of landbank in the Klang Valley.

“Our company’s strategy is focused on addressing housing needs in areas with the highest population density. Currently, we are targeting the M40 demographic. While the government has done a commendable job, it expects us to support the B40 group. Therefore, our focus spans both the upper segment of the B40 and the lower M40 group.

“We emphasise the development of affordable luxury homes, primarily in the Klang Valley, with a population of over six million.

“Despite common misconceptions, reports indicate significant demand for housing in this region. This has motivated us to concentrate our efforts here, where we have established strong relationships with customers, local authorities and the government.

“While our primary focus remains on the Klang Valley, we are open to exploring opportunities in other states, such as Penang or Johor, in the future,” Neoh told reporters at the unveiling of its latest landmark development, Trinity Rainfora, a unique rainforest-inspired transit-oriented development.

The 31-storey project, situated on 2.4 acres of freehold land, has a gross development value of RM388 million. It offers 535 residential units ranging in size from 739 sq ft to 1,184 sq ft.

Located in Bandar Kinrara 5, Puchong, Trinity Rainfora is easily accessible, being just 400 metres from the Kinrara BK5 LRT station. It is designed to integrate urban living with nature, and is strategically positioned near amenities, including educational institutions, shopping centres and healthcare facilities, all within a 5km radius. It is scheduled for completion in 2028.

“The key differentiating factors of Trinity Rainfora are its strategic location and innovative design, complemented with our new Gold Assurance Programme. With prices starting from RM530,000 for the 739 sq ft units, Trinity Rainfora offers good value in the current market,“ Neoh said.

Trinity Group also introduced its Gold Assurance Programme, offering homebuyers a higher level of assurance. These include, among others, a 36-month defects liability period, a 10-year warranty for roof leaks, a five-year warranty for tile pop-ups, defects checking, and an energy efficiency check.