KLK, Alami formalise pact for palm oil and specialty fats joint venture

PETALING JAYA: Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd (KLK) and Alami Commodities Sdn Bhd have formalised a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in relation to a joint venture, KLK Alami Edible Oils Sdn Bhd (KAEO), for the manufacturing, sales and marketing of palm oil and specialty fats.

Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry secretary-general Datuk Hairil Yahri Yaacob witnessed the signing ceremony during the Arab Malaysian Chamber of Commerce’s 14th annual general meeting.

Under the terms of the joint venture, KLK will own 65% of KAEO, while Alami will hold the remaining 35%. The refinery and packaging plant assets are located in Teluk Panglima Garang, Selangor, targeted to be fully commissioned in 2025.

KLK will oversee all technical operations, including the procurement of raw materials, while Alami will manage global sales and marketing efforts, with a focus on the Middle East market. The partnership brings together KLK’s expertise and Alami’s global marketing strengths, providing a foundation for delivering quality palm oil and specialty fats to international markets.

“This collaboration is aligned with KLK’s on-going strategy to expand our midstream operations by enhancing refining capabilities, increasing capacity and integrating sustainability standards. The joint venture also reflects KLK’s commitment to optimising the value chain in the oil palm industry, ensuring both competitiveness and sustainability on a global scale,” said KLK chief operating officer Lee Jia Zhang.

Alami managing director Ahmad Alami said the joint venture with KLK will enhance Alami’s capacity in both upstream and downstream production, expand their product portfolio and improve the quality of finished products through the use of high-quality, sustainable raw materials.