Leadership a responsibility, not a privilege, says The Haven founder

KUALA LUMPUR: Leadership is not a privilege but a responsibility that demands selflessness and commitment to a greater purpose.

Sharing his traits of leadership, The Haven Ipoh founder and CEO Peter Chan said a true leader does not seek personal gain but focuses on creating value for others.

However, he said genuine selflessness is often met with scepticism, as it is a rare trait in a world driven by individual ambition.

“It takes time, perseverance and consistency for such leadership to be recognised and trusted.

“Only through unwavering dedication can a leader prove that their intentions are rooted in service rather than self-interest,” he told SunBiz.

Having worked in senior positions across Singapore, New York, London, Australia, Hong Kong, and China, Chan said he has gathered vast and diverse knowledge and experiences.

All these experiences converge on just one word – truth!

“Truth is a guiding force that ensures integrity, clarity, and consistency. Without deception, there is no misdirection; without misdirection, there is a clear and unwavering path forward.

“For a leader, truth is not just an ideal but a necessity. It serves as the foundation for strong organisations and lasting success. A leader must uphold truth in every decision and action, fostering trust, stability, and long-term growth. Only by anchoring leadership in truth can one inspire confidence, create a resilient organisation, and lead with unwavering purpose,” Chan said.

“At The Haven, the focus has always been on delivering exceptional quality and being more than fair to our clients.”

Following its completion, he said, The Haven continues to provide exceptional service and follow up with its clients selflessly without any benefit motive.

“Unknown by the world at large and even doubted by some, with true leadership, The Haven has always put others - customers, employees and the community – at the heart of every decision.

“When businesses operate with the intent to give rather than take, success has to follow. These companies will be on solid ground and will stand the test of time,” Chan said.

He also shared that The Haven was initiated with the intention of delivering great value to clients.

“Our objective is to give as much as we can based on the product’s price. In other words, we give ‘the most’.

“Based on this, we have set a new benchmark for luxury, quality, value and sustainability. Instead of rushing into multiple projects, The Haven concentrates on one project at a time,” Chan said.

He said The Haven is now recognised in the industry, having been accorded 64 accolades, including the Minister’s Award, FIABCI High Rise Property Award, Global Winner of Luxury Family All Inclusive Hotel and Best Resort Development Award.

Chan said the values and talents that the company’s successors should nurture are exactly the same as those needed from its contributing leader. He added that frequent talks and seminars are used to inculcate such values to the entire team.

Chan is scheduled to present his leadership views at the ProfitMAX Entrepreneurs Network (PEN) BizCon25, taking place on Feb 19, which brings together Malaysia’s top thought leaders to discuss solutions that empower businesses to adapt and thrive in an ever-evolving economic landscape.

With the theme “Malaysia Rising: Entrepreneurs as the Driving Force of Malaysia’s Growth” PENBizCon25 will guide critical discussions on driving SME innovation, scaling Malaysian businesses globally, and building sustainable ecosystems for long-term growth.