LGMS partners with ATFW to strengthen cyber incident response in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: LGMS Bhd, one of Malaysia’s leading cybersecurity services providers, has signed a collaboration agreement with law firm Azim Tunku Farik & Wong (ATFW) to strengthen the nation’s cyber incident response ecosystem.

The partnership integrates legal, insurance, and cybersecurity expertise to provide businesses with enhanced protection and coordinated support against escalating digital threats.

“This collaboration comes at a time when cyber incidents in Malaysia are not only increasing in frequency but also complexity, leaving many organisations vulnerable and unprepared,” said LGMS chairman Fong Choong Fook after the signing ceremony with ATFW partner Tunku Farik Tunku Ismail.

Also present were LGMS executive director Goh Soon Sei and ATFW partner Balakumar Balasundram.

Fong cited data from the National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa), which recorded 4,626 cybersecurity incidents in 2024—a 43% rise compared to 2020.

In the first half of 2025 alone, more than 2,300 incidents involving National Critical Information Infrastructure had already been reported.

Against this backdrop, organisations are increasingly turning to insurance-backed incident response protocols to mitigate the financial, legal and operational impact of breaches.

“Together, we offer businesses a more comprehensive and coordinated response, reducing the risk of prolonged disruption, reputational damage and financial loss,” said Fong.

“LGMS provides the technical expertise to investigate and contain cyber incidents, while ATFW contributes the legal knowledge required to navigate complex disputes and obligations.”

Earlier this year, LGMS was named a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) Retainer Services 2025, an acknowledgement of its growing role in delivering forensic and incident response solutions.

The collaboration with ATFW complements LGMS’s work with international breach coaches, positioning the company to support both domestic and cross-border cases.

Insured clients will benefit from a seamless process—from breach notification and forensic investigation to containment and recovery.