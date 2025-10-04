LGMS seals MoU with Antarex, eyes potential equity participation

KUALA LUMPUR: Leading cybersecurity firm LGMS Bhd signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Antarex Holdings Sdn Bhd (AHSB) and its major shareholders to explore strategic collaboration in regional cybersecurity initiatives.

LGMS, in a statement to Bursa Malaysia, said the MoU also outlines the company’s potential equity participation in AHSB, contingent upon the materialisation of mutually beneficial synergies.

This strategic investment, if materialised, is expected to further strengthen strategic collaboration between both companies, enabling deeper integration of both companies’ cybersecurity technologies and solutions.

LGMS chairman Fong Choong Fook described the strategic collaboration as ‘highly synergistic,’ noting that the company would leverage AHSB’s regional network and client base to expand its market reach of its cybersecurity offerings across potential high-growth markets, including Brunei, Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

“This strategic collaboration presents significant opportunities to introduce our StarSentry cybersecurity solution—recognised as the Best Cyber Security Product two years consecutively at CyberDSA 2023 and 2024 — to a broader client base,” said Fong.

“Tapping into AHSB’s strong regional footprint will enable us to fast-track growth and potentially significantly deepen our market reach. This strategic collaboration will further enhance LGMS’s core strengths, including our product innovation, client diversification and regional competitiveness,” he said.

Meanwhile, AHSB CEO Tan Pek Loon welcomed LGMS’ expertise, saying it would significantly boost the capabilities of Antarex’s innovative advanced cyber defense platforms.

“Collaborating with LGMS allows us to integrate StarSentry’s award-winning technology into our existing solutions, creating a robust, unified cybersecurity defense system,” Tan said.

“This strategic alliance positions both AHSB and LGMS to effectively address increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, empowering our clients to proactively safeguard their digital assets across Southeast Asia.”

Antarex Cyber, a cybersecurity innovator headquartered in Singapore, was selected in September 2024 as part of the inaugural cohort of the prestigious CyberBoost Catalyse program - an initiative by the CyberSG Talent, Innovation and Growth (TIG) Collaboration Centre, powered by Plexal, and supported by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and the National University of Singapore (NUS).

This achievement reflects AHSB’s continued commitment to advancing cybersecurity innovation and supporting the region’s shared efforts to build a more resilient digital ecosystem across Southeast Asia.

AHSB currently uses a set of advanced cyber defense tools, including XNI (Extended Network Intelligence), DarkShield, and XOR (Extended Operations & Response), which provide real-time threat detection, automatic incident response, and support that meets regulatory requirements.

These advanced solutions are designed to address the most critical security challenges, including ransomware, DDoS attacks, phishing, and insider threats.

Both companies would also explore jointly developing new cybersecurity products and pursuing cross-selling opportunities, which would in turn strengthen both companies’ competitive advantage regionally and address the growing demand for robust, integrated cybersecurity solutions.

“As cyber threats evolve rapidly, the synergy between LGMS’s StarSentry platform and AHSB’s suite of advanced cyber defense platforms will position both companies at the forefront of regional cybersecurity defense.

“Our integrated offerings aim to proactively protect critical infrastructure, enterprises and service providers from sophisticated cyberattacks, ensuring greater resilience and reliability,” said Fong.

“By uniting AI-driven threat detection with automated incident response, LGMS and AHSB are committed to setting a new benchmark in cybersecurity - delivering end-to-end solutions designed to tackle complex, large-scale network security challenges across Malaysia and the broader ASEAN region,” he said.