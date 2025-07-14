Anwar meets PH MPs in Putrajaya to discuss key national issues

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim convened a meeting with Pakatan Harapan (PH) lawmakers at the Seri Perdana Complex to deliberate on pressing national concerns before the upcoming parliamentary session.

The gathering followed a similar discussion with Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs earlier this week.

Anwar, who serves as PKR president and PH chairman, arrived at the Seri Perdana Complex around 4.30 pm. Prior to his arrival, vehicles transporting PH MPs and ministers began entering the premises from 3.45 pm.

Key figures in attendance included DAP secretary-general and Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, Amanah president and Agriculture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, as well as Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Also present were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

The closed-door session aimed to clarify recent developments on taxation policies, speculation surrounding RON95 fuel subsidies, and judiciary-related matters.

This aligns with the government’s effort to ensure cohesive policy communication among coalition partners ahead of parliamentary debates. - Bernama