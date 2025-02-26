Local construction sector seen posting steady growth in 2025

IN the second half of 2024, Malaysia’s construction industry sustained its momentum with a robust 20% growth, a strong resurgence from 2023 driven by a surge in infrastructure projects, public and private investment and a rebound in tourism.

Aligning with industry trends, Nippon Paint Malaysia Sdn Bhd anticipates steady growth in the construction sector in 2025, fuelled by large-scale infrastructure projects, increased investments in industrial facilities and a growing demand for residential buildings.

Government policies on infra-structure, manufacturing, digitalisa-tion and sustainability have posi-tively impacted Malaysia’s con-struction sectors, attracting foreign and domestic investment. Major infrastructure projects such as the East Coast Rail Link, Rapid Transit System Link, Pan Borneo Highway and the expansion of data centres by global tech giants like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and Google are set to play a pivotal role in boosting the sector.

In addition, the rising demand for affordable housing spurred by government initiatives under Budget 2025, has driven significant growth in the residential buildings’ sub-sector. This momentum is expected to carry into 2025, creating ongoing oppor-tunities for developers and industry players.

“As Malaysia embarks on these exciting projects, the construction industry must adopt innovative solutions and foster close colla-borations to remain resilient and competitive. For the past two years, Nippon Paint has secured more than 100 Total Coating & Construction Solutions (TCCS) projects, and we anticipate further growth in 2025, reflecting the industry’s trust in our construction solutions,” said Tay Sze Tuck, general manager of Nippon Paint Malaysia.

Nippon Paint’s TCCS continues to push boundaries by offering comprehensive solutions for industrial, infrastructure and resi-dential developments – from bare concrete surfaces to final finishes including drymix solutions, water-proofing solutions, flooring solutions, architectural coatings, protective coatings and sealant adhesive filler.

Nippon Paint has identified a few key strategic areas of focus for 2025:

Addressing the challenges of Malaysia’s ageing buildings

Nippon Paint anticipates that refurbishments for residential build-ings will be a growing segment for construction activities in 2025. Malaysia’s ageing buildings present a critical need for refurbishment, as many structures face issues such as structural safety risks, loss of property value, air quality and deteriorating aesthetics – with water leakages being one of the primary sources of these problems. These problems threaten the integrity of the buildings and affect their functionality, value and appeal.

However, the industry acknow-ledges that residential properties will continue to face challenges brought on by budget constraints when it comes to refurbishment, as it is often a costly endeavour.

“We find that building manage-ment often relies on cheap, tem-porary solutions rather than addressing waterproofing issues at their root which increases long-term cost,” said Tay.

“When it comes to building refurbishment, Nippon Paint Malaysia’s Total Coating and Construction Solutions (TCCS) addresses these challenges by working closely with the building management, offering expert in-spection services and tailored budget planning. TCCS prides itself on its excellent workmanship and materials know-how as we focus on providing customised compatible system solutions for a specific problem.

“When building owners neglect the root causes of water leakage, recurring issues and escalating maintenance costs often follow. Nippon Paint Malaysia is at the forefront of advancing waterproofing technologies, offering innovative re-waterproofing and repainting solu-tions. Designed to provide long-term protection, Nippon Paint’s com-prehensive waterproofing systems minimise the need for frequent repairs and maintenance, ensuring lasting durability and offering property owners peace of mind.” he added.

Industrial property boom expected in 2025

Several factors are contributing towards an industrial property boom in the country. Malaysia’s manu-facturing sector remains a key driver of the economy, recording a 5.3% expansion in the third quarter of 2024. Asean has set its sights on building economic resilience through enhanced supply chain con-nectivity, which is expected to lead to the establishment of more local manufacturing hubs. Additionally, Malaysia is strategically positioning itself as a regional data centre hub, creating opportunities for more data centres to set up operations in the country.

Nippon Paint believes that prospects for the manufacturing and data centre sectors are on a path of sustainable growth in 2025. The company is committed to becoming the leading coating and construction solutions provider for the anti-cipated industrial property boom.

Industrial properties, particularly those in the manufacturing sector, must adhere to strict construction com-pliance codes. These codes address critical aspects such as structural safety, durability and, most importantly, occupational and hygiene.

To address these challenges, Nippon Paint is investing heavily in advanced flooring solutions that enhance durability, safety, and aesthetic appeal.

“Flooring, though often overlooked in construction, represents a signi-ficant and underappreciated market,” said Tay. “An expert understanding of high-quality flooring coatings plays a critical role in enhancing the durability and safety of industrial buildings. From industrial flooring for production facilities, chemical plants to food-safe options for food processing and cold storage as well as anti-static solutions for data centres and semicon, these solutions are essential to ensuring industrial pro-perties comply with current standards.”

Nippon Paint’s overall outlook for 2025

“With the industry’s primary focus on transformative infrastructure and industrial projects, we see immense opportunities to support both government and private sector initiatives.

“We remain committed to strengthening collaborations and expanding our footprint in the areas of refurbishment, industrial, infra-structure and residential develop-ments, offering compatible system solutions for long-term durability, efficiency and enhanced perfor-mance.

“For 2025, our aim is to grow Nippon Paint’s TCCS more ag-gressively and become the market leader in addressing the industry’s most pressing challenges, offering the reliability and efficiency that elevates the standards within the construction industry.

“Whether for new builds, industrial developments, or re-furbishment projects, we are proud to enhance Malaysia’s thriving construction industry with inno-vative solutions that drive pro-ductivity and excellence,” he added.

For more information about Nippon Paint and TCCS, visit www.professional.nipponpaint.com.my.