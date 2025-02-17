Loob Holding brings Tealive to India, in partnership with Devyani International

PETALING JAYA: Loob Holding Sdn Bhd has signed a master franchise deal with Indian quick service restaurant (QSR) operator Devyani International Ltd (DIL) to introduce Tealive into India.

DIL is India’s largest franchisee for Yum! Brands, operating KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, and the exclusive franchisee for Costa Coffee cafes in the country. In addition, DIL has its own home-grown brands, including Vaango, a popular South Indian vegetarian food destination, and The Food Street, a food court concept featuring multiple cuisines under one roof. DIL operates more than 2,000 stores across brands in India, Thailand, Nigeria and Nepal.

Loob Holding founder and CEO Bryan Loo expressed confidence that DIL’s expansive network and food and beverage expertise would provide a solid foundation for Tealive to grow in India.

“Together with our partner, Tealive will bring our innovative lifestyle tea culture to the land of chai. Our partner knows the local market well and we’re planning significant presence in India, beginning with outlets in the major cities this year,” he said.

With over 950 outlets in Southeast Asia, Mauritius, Canada and, most recently, the Middle East, Tealive now looks to bringing its unique blend of tea and innovative beverage culture to India.

India presents a huge market potential for lifestyle tea among the young population. This gives Tealive a strategic advantage with its strong branding and Southeast Asian appeal. While India’s tea scene is populated by local brands and individual stores, Tealive’s diverse menu and innovative offerings will cater to evolving consumer preferences.

“Partnering with a strong local operator like DIL gives us the ability to adapt and thrive in India while also extending the Tealive lifestyle to millions of new consumers,” Loo said.

DIL non-executive chairman Ravi Jaipuria said: “We are delighted to introduce Tealive, a strong Asian brand, into India, known to have a rich tradition of chai culture. Tealive’s diverse lifestyle tea offerings perfectly align with India’s young and evolving consumer, who are increasingly drawn towards newer categories. Together, we are set to redefine and transform tea experience in the vibrant Indian market.”

Loo said Tealive would continue its current regional strategy of starting small and scaling up fast with the right market conditions. “With our partners’ local knowledge, industry experience, and extensive reach, we are well-positioned to rapidly expand and promote our unique lifestyle tea culture across India,” he added.