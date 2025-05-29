KUALA LUMPUR: The decision by Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad to resign from the Cabinet is a principled move that must be respected, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said both Rafizi and Nik Nazmi had made effective contributions and supported all government decisions.

“They (Rafizi and Nik Nazmi) are principled. That was their promise (to resign if they lost in the PKR election) and we respect that stance.

“Although we do not interfere in a party’s internal matters, on behalf of our colleagues in the Cabinet, I feel that they have made significant contributions and collectively supported all Cabinet decisions,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid was speaking to reporters after attending the recording of the Desaku Mendunia Concert and the Pre-Launch Ceremony of the 3D Mega Carnival at Angkasapuri here tonight.

Ahmad Zahid said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has the sole authority to appoint successors from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) to fill the vacancies.

“Leaders come and go, and so do ministers. The Prime Minister will select the best individuals from the party to serve in the Cabinet,” he added.

Earlier today, Rafizi and Nik Nazmi announced their resignations from the Cabinet effective June 17 and July 4 respectively, following their defeats in the 2025 PKR party elections held last week.

Rafizi failed to retain his position as PKR Deputy President after losing to Nurul Izzah Anwar, while Nik Nazmi lost in the contest for a Vice President post.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in a statement tonight, said Anwar had received letters from Rafizi and Nik Nazmi requesting leave and resignation from their Cabinet posts.

The PMO stated that the Prime Minister had approved both leave applications and that any further decisions on their resignations would be announced later.