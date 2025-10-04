LuMIC and other high-impact projects set to transform Perak’s economic landscape

KUALA LUMPUR: The Lumut Maritime Industrial City (LuMIC) and other high-impact projects in Perak are demonstrating significant progress, strengthening the state’s leading position in the nation’s economic development.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said apart from LuMIC, the other high-impact projects in the state are the Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park, Sungai Perak Raw Water Transfer Project, Automotive High-Tech Valley and the Silver Valley Technology Park.

“The development of LuMIC is expected to be carried out in phases over 25 years and has the potential to create more than 50,000 job opportunities while also opening new avenues for local entrepreneurs and businesses.

“LuMIC will also strengthen public infrastructure, including the transportation system and educational facilities, which will directly enhance the quality of life for the people,“ he told delegates during the unveiling of the feasibility study for the LuMIC project by Perak State Development Corporation (PKNPk) and Port of Antwerp-Bruges International (PoABI) today.

With the goal of positioning Perak as a key destination for both local and international investments, PKNPk, together with PoABI, is moving forward with the development of LuMIC.

Spanning 23,000 acres and involving an investment of €15 billion (RM72 billion), LuMIC encompasses an international-standard port, an eco-friendly industrial zone and a sustainable smart city.

Backed by the completed European Union-funded feasibility study, the next steps will see the proposal and masterplan put in place to attract RM72 billion in investments over the next 25 years.

The bold plan is set to drive Perak’s socio-economic growth, generating over 50,000 new jobs and transforming the region into a vibrant industrial and maritime hub.

The feasibility study evaluating the state and country’s potential in the competitive maritime and industrial sectors, also highlighted Lumut’s captive industry, abundant resources, skilled workforce, and strong state support as key success factors.

The findings and masterplan were presented to key stakeholders, including ambassadors from Belgium, the European Union (EU), Croatia, Spain, the Netherlands, France and Poland, along with representatives from federal ministries, the Perak state government, and industry leaders from maritime, port, logistics, and industrial sectors.

LuMIC is expected to have a positive impact on the services sector, such as tourism and retail, and has the potential to elevate the socio-economic status of the local community. At the same time, it will strengthen Malaysia’s position in the global industrial and maritime sectors.

Saarani said, “The close collaboration between PKNPk and PoABI reflects a strategic international synergy and enhances global confidence in the prospects of the LuMIC project’s success. Since the partnership was established in 2022, efforts have been further intensified with the support of an EU grant worth RM9.5 million, which was announced in December 2023 for the implementation of the project’s feasibility study.

“In May 2024, the first phase of the study was presented, covering six key focus areas developed through a combination of local expertise and the professional network of European port authorities.

“As a result of the signing of this strategic agreement, LuMIC Development Sdn Bhd (LuMIC DevCo) was established as the main driver of a new, more competitive, strategic, and future-oriented economic growth.”

Furthermore, Saarani said, the implementation of the National Research, Development, Innovation, Commercialisation and Economy Roadmap is expected to increase the contribution of the marine and maritime sectors to national gross domestic product from 21.3% to 31.5% by 2030, equivalent to a value of RM1.4 trillion.

He said LuMIC is also positioned to address global challenges through sustainable approaches such as carbon reduction, the use of renewable energy, and the development of a resilient supply chain. At the same time, this project supports the National Energy Transition Roadmap, positioning Perak as one of the pioneers of maritime sustainability in Asean, Saarani noted.

PKNPk chief executive Datuk Redza Rafiq Abdul Razak said the findings of this feasibility study mark an important milestone in the agency’s collaboration with the PoABI, which is not only the second-largest industrial port in Europe but also one that has an established track record in this area.

“Together, we are preparing a comprehensive and actionable framework that will transform Lumut into a world-class maritime and industrial nerve centre, while ensuring our joint and dedicated efforts spur economic development and uplift communities to build a sustainable future for Perak and the nation as a whole,“ he said.