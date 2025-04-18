Spurs players 'never lost belief', says Postecoglou

FRANKFURT: Embattled Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou said Thursday's 1-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt, which sent them to the Europa League final four, showed his side still believed in his system.

Spurs' poorest league season in decades had the coach under fire, with reports suggesting he could be sacked depending on Thursday's result.

But as Postecoglou's side have done rarely in any competition this season, Spurs dug deep and controlled the game after going 1-0 up shortly before half-time through a Dominic Solanke penalty.

The Australian coach has frequently eluded to his pending demise in recent weeks, but said he and his squad had no doubts they were on the right track.

“Our fans have been through a tough time. Hopefully this gives them something to look forward to,“ Postecolgou said after the game.

“I’m the same coach that I was yesterday. The players have never lost belief. People like to mock and diminish my achievements but I’ll leave that there.”

Spurs are set to meet Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the semi-finals, with Manchester United and Athletic Bilbao on the other side of the draw.

Goalscorer Solanke, who had not found the net since January, told reporters: “It’s been a difficult season for all of us, but now we’ve got a chance to go on and win something, which would be magnificent.

“On our day we can beat anyone. I think this is what we live for, these big games and these big moments.”

Solanke said his side were “100 percent” good enough to win the competition, breaking a trophy drought dating back to the League Cup win in 2008.

Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario said the result showed his side were “of course” together and behind their manager.

“Everyone has suffered a lot this season. It’s been a tough one but we’re still alive and we want to fight for something special,“ he said.

“The job is not done but it’s a big win for Tottenham Hotspur, for everyone, the boss, for us players, for the staff, for the fans.

“We are very proud of ourselves and what we showed.”