Malaysia, as Asean Chair, to spearhead regional sustainable agriculture, food security

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is strategically positioned to spearhead regional initiatives in sustainable agriculture as the 2025 Asean Chair.

Agriculture and Food Security Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Isham Ishak said by focusing on slow food, local sourcing, and climate-smart farming, Malaysia is not only protecting its heritage but also future-proofing food systems.

“This reaffirms our commitment to the National Agrofood Policy 2.0 – a comprehensive policy built to modernise Malaysia’s agrofood sector and secure our food resilience for generations.

“The agrofood sector contributes not just to GDP but to the daily well-being of every Malaysian household,“ he said at the International Café and Beverage Show 2025 (ICBS 2025) and MyFood 2025 today.

Isham pointed out that the National Agrofood Policy 2.0 lays out a bold vision, which is to transform Malaysia’s agrofood system into one that is resilient, sustainable, technologically advanced, and inclusive.

Five strategic thrusts support this transformation – modernisation and smart agriculture, market and product development, human capital empowerment, sustainable and resilient food systems, and conducive business environment and governance.

“For 2025, we are prioritising the reformation of the paddy and rice industry, including upgrading paddy fields and restructuring the value chain.

“Our aim is to improve productivity, raise farmers’ income, and ensure a rice supply chain that can weather global volatility and climate threats. We are also working to boost the productivity of the ruminant subsector and attract greater private sector participation in high-value areas such as aquaculture, floriculture and fruits.

“A thriving local agriculture base is the foundation of export readiness. As we strengthen domestic production, we are naturally better positioned to tap into export markets – especially with premium products like durian, edible bird’s nest, and ornamental fish, which already enjoy global demand,“ Isham said.

He noted that the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry’s export facilitation initiatives have yielded remarkable outcomes.

He pointed out that in 2021, 296 Malaysian companies and 335 stock-keeping units (SKUs) were successfully introduced to international markets through various food expos around the globe.

“By 2024, these figures had soared to 2,704 companies and 3,838 SKUs, an impressive leap that reflects the rising global recognition of Malaysian agrofood excellence. In the years to come, I am confident that we will witness an upsurge in these figures as more of our local food producers penetrate the global market,“ he said.

As Malaysia pushes toward a more competitive agrofood industry, quality and trust become the nation’s strongest differentiators, Isham said.

“That is why we continue to champion ‘Malaysia’s Best’, a commitment to quality assurance and sustainable practices across the agrofood supply chain. From MyGAP to MyOrganic, and from Fama’s Good Practice Labelling to globally accepted traceability systems, our certifications are not only benchmarks of safety and integrity but also symbols of Malaysian excellence.”

Isham said through platforms such as MyFood, Malaysia can forge powerful collaborations between government, industry, academia, NGOs and agropreneurs and co-create solutions that are scalable, inclusive and future-focused.

“More than just a domestic showcase, an event like MyFood has also emerged as a catalyst in elevating Malaysia’s agrofood identity on the global stage. By highlighting high-quality, value-added products, it opens up international markets for our local producers and enhances Malaysia’s reputation as a reliable source of premium agro-based goods,“ he added.