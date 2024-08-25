Malaysia Aviation Group prioritises fleet reliability and operational resilience

PETALING JAYA: While apologising for the disruptions to passengers’ travel plans and the inconvenience caused involving Firefly’s and Amal’s services recently, Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) managing director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail gave an assurance that steps are being to taken to address the root causes of the issues.

MAG is the parent company of Malaysia Airlines Bhd. Firefly and Amal are the low-cost, and Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage arms of Malaysia Airlines respectively.

Izham said in a statement on Saturday that MAG is taking immediate steps to address the root causes of the significant issues that contribute to operational difficulties including supply chain constraints, manpower challenges and other external factors as part of the continuing normalisation of global aviation operations post-Covid-19 pandemic.

“MAG has also been affected by the delayed deliveries of new aircraft this year, leading to less aircraft being made available for operations than planned.”

He said MAG is working closely with aircraft and engine manufacturers, and a wide range of suppliers, to comprehensively address supply chain and technical issues.

As this takes place, he added, MAG will need to temporarily reduce its network between now and December, to execute corrective measures where needed.

“This is to ensure the long-term reliability of our fleet and robustness of our operations and enhance our ability to ensure our customers on Malaysia Airlines, Firefly and Amal services face minimal disruptions and have the best experience possible flying with us,” said Izham.

He said MAG deeply regrets the significant inconvenience the flight cancellations will be to their passengers.

“Ensuring our aircraft are in optimal condition for safe and efficient operations whilst minimising potential disruptions are our utmost and urgent priority. We are committed to strengthening our operations and positioning the company for long-term success and growth,” he added

Izham said he appreciates customers’ understanding and support as MAG works through the challenges.

Affected customers will receive an email notification related to the cancellation of their flight followed by an updated itinerary. Passengers may also make immediate changes to their booking based on the preferred alternative, by using the My Booking function at https://www.malaysiaairlines.com/my/en/home.html.