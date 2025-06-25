Malaysia can be Kyrgyz Republic’s gateway to ASEAN – Liew Chin Tong

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia, which is currently the sixth largest exporter of semiconductors globally, can be Kyrgyz Republic’s gateway to ASEAN, said Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong.

In return, Malaysia can tap on the strength of the republic as its entry point to Central Asia’s region, he said.

Kyrgyz Republic, which is a landlocked nation, borders Kazakhstan, China, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The nation was Malaysia’s fourth-largest trading partner among Central Asian countries last year, with total bilateral trade valued at US$8.74 million (RM40 million).

“Malaysia used to portray itself as a trading nation but Malaysia is in many ways a sophisticated middle technology nation, including being the sixth largest exporter of semiconductors globally.

“Malaysia and Krygyz Republic are both non-aligned in geopolitics. Such middle ground positioning is hugely important as the world transitions from a unipolar world into a multipolar one,“ he said during a meeting between the republic’s President Sadyr Zhaparov with Malaysian business communities.

Liew also emphasised Malaysia’s commitment to build stronger bonds of friendship and cooperation with Kyrgyz Republic.

“With the valuable support of Kyrgyz’s leadership, Malaysia is confident that we can explore and reap many opportunities together for a brighter and more prosperous future for our people,“ he said.

Zhaparov today attended a meeting with representatives of Malaysian companies to explore business cooperation and investment opportunities between the two countries.

The meeting, which lasted for over an hour, also witnessed four document exchange ceremonies between Malaysian companies and the republic, involving sectors such as mining and livestock.

The president, who arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a two-day official visit, was given an official welcome at the Perdana Putra Complex today, followed by a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Zhaparov also spent nearly an hour visiting the Malaysian Parliament.

He departed for home today after wrapping up a two-day official visit to Malaysia.