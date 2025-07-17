“Turun Anwar” protest a political ploy, says PM’s aide

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin, has labelled the upcoming “Turun Anwar” protest as an attempt by a “small group” to stay politically relevant.

He argued that the demonstration, set for July 26 in the federal capital, does not reflect genuine public dissatisfaction.

“This protest is not about the rakyat. It is about a small group trying to overturn what they couldn’t achieve through elections,“ Shamsul said during his speech at the National Economic Forum.

He emphasised that the government, elected through a fair process, is focused on addressing institutional decay and fiscal mismanagement left by past administrations.

“If change is desired, contest the next election. That’s democracy. Malaysia must not be distracted by noise. We need maturity, unity, and delivery,“ he added.

Shamsul stressed that the country requires wise leadership, not populism. “A true leader builds institutions, not ego; trust, not divisions; and plans for future generations, not just the next election.”

He praised Anwar’s leadership style as principled and reform-driven, citing his diplomatic success as ASEAN Chair in bringing global powers to Kuala Lumpur. - Bernama