KUALA LUMPUR: China has remained Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years, with trade reaching RM161.98 billion (US$36.47 billion) from January to April 2025, driven by electrical and electronics (E&E) exports.

In a statement, the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) said that the country’s trade ties with China have gained renewed momentum following President Xi Jinping’s recent visit, which reaffirmed strategic alignment in green development, the digital economy, and regional infrastructure through initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative.

It said that in 2024, bilateral trade between Malaysia and China grew by 7.5 per cent, accounting for 16.8 per cent of Malaysia’s total trade.

Meanwhile, MATRADE said it would once again lead Malaysia’s participation at the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo (Caexpo) in Nanning, China, from Sept 17-21, 2025.

It said the exposition (expo) targeted over 100 high-potential Malaysian companies in sectors such as food and beverage, healthcare, lifestyle, digital solutions, clean energy, and innovation, aligning with global trends and Chinese market demands.

“As Malaysia assumes the ASEAN chairmanship this year, participation at the expo takes on even greater significance in reinforcing regional economic leadership, promoting inclusive growth, and strengthening its comprehensive strategic partnership with China,” it said.

MATRADE said it would organise a series of strategic activities, including business matching sessions, product selection meetings, influencer-led livestream promotions, and hybrid engagement initiatives.

“The partnerships with organisations like the Caexpo Secretariat and counterparts from China will further enhance engagement outcomes,“ it added.

Additionally, MATRADE board member Datuk Mohammad Medan Abdullah said Caexpo remains a strategic gateway for Malaysian businesses, especially small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs from Sarawak, to connect with markets across China and ASEAN.

“Sarawak-based businesses need to leverage MATRADE’s facilitation services to expand their footprint in China’s vast market, leveraging on Sarawak’s strong capabilities in renewable and green energy, high-value manufacturing and downstream resource-based industries,” he said.

Since Malaysia’s first appearance at Caexpo in 2004, over 2,000 Malaysian companies have participated through MATRADE, generating a cumulative export value of RM6.69 billion, underscoring the expo’s impact in opening doors to the Chinese market.

MATRADE said Malaysia, as an ASEAN chair, will use its participation at Caexpo to advance key regional priorities, including trade resilience, digitalisation, and equitable growth across the region.

For participation and enquiries, interested companies can contact MATRADE’s team or visit https://www.matrade.gov.my/en/events-promotion/international-trade-event-list.