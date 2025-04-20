Malaysia is a ‘strategic stronghold market’, says Carlsberg Group CEO

PETALING JAYA: Carlsberg Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen has described Malaysia as a “strategic stronghold market” of the brewer.

Despite a challenging environment, Carlsberg Malaysia delivered solid growth in revenue and net profit for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2024. It reported a 5.1% increase in revenue to RM2.4 billion and a 3% growth in net profit to RM337.1 million.

“Asia remains a region with volume and value growth opportunities, and we will continue to accelerate growth in Asia,” Aarup-Andersen said during a recent trip to Malaysia. “I am pleased with our solid performance in Malaysia, where we have seen strong growth for both the Carlsberg and 1664 brands. Malaysia was a key contributor to our overall performance last year, with strong growth in earnings and a continued focus on premiumisation and innovation.”

At the heart of Carlsberg Group’s long-term vision is a deep commitment to sustainability – not just as a business imperative, but as a shared responsibility to the planet and future generations. Carlsberg Group remains focused on embedding sustainability into every aspect of its operations, strategy, and leadership mindset globally through the group’s 'Together Towards ZERO and Beyond' ESG programme, a core pillar of the Accelerate SAIL strategy.

“We have a broader duty as corporate citizens and as human beings on this planet to own this agenda. My stewardship of the company as the CEO requires me to look at the resilience of the company and making sure that it is also resilient and relevant in decades from now,” said Aarup-Andersen, who was recently invited as a speaker at the National Climate Governance Summit 2025.

“A winning team” – that is how Aarup-Andersen described the Carlsberg Malaysia team. “Keep doing what you do well as a team, keep pushing ahead with that challenger mindset, and continue innovating and pushing the boundaries, while fostering a strong growth culture,” he said.

Beyond operations, the company continues to invest in people, strengthening its role as a talent hub with a 33% increase in international assignments, further contributing to Carlsberg Group’s regional success. This goes hand-in-hand with ongoing investments in workplace enhancements, ensuring employees thrive in a dynamic and conducive environment.