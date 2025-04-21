Chad junta signs peace accord with gold region militias

BARDAÏ: Chad’s military junta on Sunday signed a peace accord with armed groups in the north of the country who launched an uprising over gold deposits in the region.

Government mediator Saleh Kebzabo signed the accord with two groups that had been fighting in the Miski region of Tibesti province bordering Libya.

Fighters from the Chadian Defence and Security Forces and the Miski Self-Defence Committee had battled the national army in 2019-2020 over the exploitation of gold mines reputed to have major deposits.

Under the deal, all mining permits for the Miski region have been cancelled and all mining activity suspended for a new survey to be carried out.

Miski Self-Defence Committee forces have prevented government officials from entering the region for several years. Other accords in 2019 and 2023 have broken down on not been applied.

Committee president Djimet Chava said that the group had confidence in the new deal. “It is for the two sides to respect their engagements,“ he said during the signing ceremony.

“Even if there is a blockage, we are determined to negotiate instead of using force,“ he added.