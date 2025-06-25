Malaysia’s FDI hits RM51.5b in 2024, up from RM38.6b

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded a net inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) totalling RM51.5 billion in 2024, up from RM38.6 billion in the preceding year, according to Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

In a statement, the department noted that total income earned by foreign companies in Malaysia rose to RM99.8 billion compared to RM88.4 billion in 2023. This increase was mainly driven by income from equity and investment fund shares which amounted to RM95.9 billion, and interest income of RM3.9 billion.

“As of the end of 2024, the country’s cumulative FDI position stood at RM995.5 billion, up from RM924.0 billion in previous year,“ it said.

Meanwhile, DOSM said FDI flows in the form of equity and investment fund shares recorded a net inflow of RM28.0 billion, contributing to an accumulated position of RM832.9 billion. Debt instruments registered a net inflow of RM23.5 billion with the position valued at RM162.6 billion.

By sectors, it said the services sector contributed the highest FDI inflows at RM39.4 billion, with a total position of RM524.8 billion. This was followed by the manufacturing sector which generated the highest FDI income valued at RM54.6 billion, followed by services sector.

In 2024, the largest FDI inflows geographically originated from the Asian region, totalling RM50.3 billion, with Singapore and Hong Kong as the primary sources. Investors from this region also recorded the highest income, amounting to RM46.5 billion.