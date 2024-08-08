Malaysia’s first hydrogen filling station to be operational early 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is setting up mobile hydrogen filling stations, with work to begin at the end of this year and the first one operational by early 2025, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang.

“We are going to set up a mobile hydrogen filling station by early next year. We will begin the setup at the end of this year,” he told reporters at APAC Technopreneurship Empowerment Conference 2024 (ATEC 2024) today.

Chang highlighted that Malaysia’s Hydrogen Economy Roadmap is a long-term plan with a target set for 2050.

“We are currently in the first phase, which focuses on showcasing hydrogen technology. For instance, I have driven the Toyota Mirai hydrogen car, and we have several other showcases in progress.”

Additionally, he said, Malaysia has a pilot project under way that uses solid-based hydrogen to generate electricity for rural off-grid areas.

At the same time, Chang provided an update on Proton City that is part of Automotive High-Tech Valley (AHTV) project.

“I heard it is progressing well. And they have started work in building basic infrastructure. And the investors have already started their preliminary works in the AHTV. It’s on track,” he said.

He said AHTV is managed by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) but is located in his constituency.

The inaugural ATEC 2024 sees the participation of more than 600 stakeholders from the government and private sectors.

At the opening ceremony, Chang emphasised the importance of enhancing collaboration and technology transfer within the Asean region.

“By sharing knowledge, resources, and best practices, we can drive innovation and solve common challenges more effectively. Strengthening partnerships will create a dynamic ecosystem where technological advancements flourish, benefiting the entire region,” he said.

Chang highlighted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s advocacy for “Asian resilience”.

“Asia’s resilience is evident in its proven ability to adapt, innovate and overcome challenges. ATEC 2024 is vital in promoting technopreneurship and technological innovation, contributing not only to Malaysia’s national development and socioeconomic progress but also to the regional landscape,” Chang said.

Partners of ATEC 2024 include key government agencies under Mosti, namely NanoMalaysia Bhd, Malaysian Space Agency, Bioeconomy Corporation, Mimos Bhd, Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd and Young Scientists Network-Academy of Sciences Malaysia.

Malaysia-China Kuantan International Logistics Park is taking part as one of the partners to drive the development of biotech park in Malaysia. Malaysia is poised to be a central player in this transformative journey, said Centre of Regional Strategic Studies chairman Lee Chean Chung.

“Our strategic location, coupled with a strong commitment from both the government and private sector, positions us as an ideal hub for technological innovation. Through initiatives like ATEC 2024, we aim to establish Malaysia as a beacon of technological excellence, driving progress and prosperity throughout the Asia-Pacific region,“ he added.