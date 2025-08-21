Israel orders Gaza hospitals and aid groups to prepare for evacuations

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military has instructed medical personnel and aid organisations in northern Gaza to begin preparing evacuation plans before a major offensive operation.

Military officials this week informed “medical officials and international organizations in the northern Gaza Strip to prepare for the evacuation of the population to the southern Gaza Strip”.

This announcement follows the defence ministry’s approval of an offensive to capture Gaza City and the call-up of approximately 60,000 reservists.

The military has directed relevant parties in Gaza to start planning the relocation of hospital equipment southward.

“The officers emphasized to the medical officials that adjustments are being made to the hospital infrastructure in the south of the Strip to receive the sick and wounded, alongside an increased entry of necessary medical equipment”. – AFP