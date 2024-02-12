Malaysia wants to make green and renewable energy a collective Asean commitment

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia aims to translate green and renewable energy into a collective Asean commitment as it assumes the Asean Chair on Jan 1, 2025, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation.

He said Malaysia aspires to elevate its influence within Asean and globally, aligning its efforts with international frameworks such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Asean agenda for 2025.

“We aim to translate green and renewable energy into a collective Asean commitment to ensure environmental sustainability,” he told reporters at the I-Nation Global Summit 2024 today.

Additionally, Fadillah said, a central focus during the chairmanship is the development and enhancement of the Asean Power Grid, a regional initiative aimed at integrating electricity networks among member countries.

“For this Asean Power Grid, we need to enhance efforts among member states in terms of cross-border electricity transfer. The legal frameworks also need to be streamlined. This will be a major topic of discussion,” he added.

Fadillah said Malaysia is rapidly solidifying its position as a regional leader in technology and innovation, driven by strategic investments and a clear vision for sustainable development. “Our efforts aim not just to address immediate challenges but also to create long-term opportunities for economic growth and environmental stewardship.”

Fadillah said technology plays a pivotal role in the transformation towards green and renewable energy.

“For instance, IoT-enabled smart water meters monitor usage in real-time, reducing wastage and improving efficiency. Similarly, AI-driven predictive analytics optimise energy grids to anticipate demand and minimise carbon footprints.”

The private sector is also vital in achieving national sustainability goals, Fadillah said.

“Investments in renewable energy and the adoption of environmental, social, and governance principles underscore the importance of public-private collaboration in driving impactful change,” he added.

The I-Nation Global Summit 2024 leverages global and local partnerships to create pathways for Malaysian innovators to engage with international ecosystems. It showcases developments and foster discussions across six key industries critical to Malaysia’s vision of sustainable and inclusive progress – Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, autonomous technology, 5G connectivity, life sciences, healthtech and agritech, and sustainability.