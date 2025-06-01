Malaysian bottled water giant Spritzer out to make a splash in international markets

PETALING JAYA: Spritzer Bhd, Malaysia’s largest bottled water producer, is eyeing growth in international markets, and is focusing on key markets such as China, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands to drive future growth.

“We are actively taking steps to grow our online sales channel – through e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok – and to grow our footprint in key international markets as far as possible,” Spritzer told SunBiz via email.

As of end 2023, its export sales made up less than 10% of the group’s revenue.

“We have a wholly owned trading company operating in Guangzhou, China, which in April 2016 started the sale and wholesale distribution of bottled water products in Guangzhou and other parts of China.

“We also export our mineral water products under the brand name ACILIS by Spritzer to the United Kingdom and Netherlands,” it shared.

At present, Spritzer said, it is taking prudent measures to monitor and manage the higher input and operating costs which are primarily in Malaysia. “We will focus on sustaining our sales revenue and to safeguard our market share in the bottled water industry.”

For the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2024 (Q3’24), Spritzer recorded a net profit of RM17.12 million, up 0.9% from RM16.97 million in the same period a year earlier. Revenue for Q3’24 stood at RM145.97 million, an increase of 10.12% from RM132.56 million in the corresponding period last year, driven by a 10% rise in the manufacturing segment and a 19% growth in the trading segment.

For the cumulative nine months, net profit was RM52.4 million, marking a 16.9% increase from RM44.47 million in the same period last year. Revenue rose to RM427.53 million, up 16.92% from RM365.67 million year-on-year, supported by a 17% increase in the manufacturing segment and a 12% growth in the trading segment.

The increase in the group’s sales revenue in the third quarter and year-to-date ended Sept 30, 2024 is due to the increase in sales volume of bottled water from the manufacturing segment.

The trading segment’s quarterly and year-to-date revenue increased mainly due to higher sales volume.

On sustainability, Spritzer said it aims to become a circular economy-driven brand by 2030 by leveraging cutting-edge technology to introduce sustainable solutions that align with evolving consumer needs.

The brand said its approach is focused on sourcing raw materials sustainably and ethically as well as minimising carbon footprint.

“We source our mineral water from an over 400-acre protected rainforest landbank in Taiping, Perak, ensuring we produce high-quality water products rich with natural minerals including silicone dioxide, or better known as silica,” it said.

In 2023, Spritzer introduced label-free, 100% recyclable bottles for its silica-rich natural mineral water.

“By eliminating labels, Spritzer reduces the use of paper and plastic materials, contributing to the preservation of forests and mitigating the impact of plastic waste on our planet,” it explained.

Beyond the immediate benefits of waste reduction, Spritzer said its label-free bottles also play a vital role in simplifying the recycling process. “The absence of labels streamlines the recycling chain, making it more efficient and cost-effective,” it added.

Spritzer’s polyethylene terephthalate bottles are 100% recyclable, and the company said it continues to introduce sustainable packaging alternatives for its bottled water products.

“Up to 30% sustainable and recycled plastics are used in our packaging. By redesigning packaging to use less virgin material and incorporating eco-friendly design principles, we have managed to lower the amount of plastic used in production, resulting in lighter bottles that require fewer natural resources to produce and transport,” it said.

The company said this not only minimises waste from the outset but also reduces the energy intensity and emissions associated with manufacturing and distribution processes, aligning with global efforts to curtail resource depletion and carbon footprint.

Spritzer said it recognises the escalating issue of consumer packaging waste in Malaysia. Therefore, it has joined forces with other industry leaders in Malaysian Recycling Alliance, which was was established in January 2021, as part of its sustainability commitment. “This alliance marks a step in our journey towards sustainable waste management, focusing on enhancing recycling rates, promoting the use of recycled materials, and preventing environmental leakage of post-consumer packaging.”

In December 2024, Spritzer won the “Brand of the Year” award in the water category for the national beverages segment at the World Branding Awards 2024–2025 organised by the World Branding Forum , a global non-profit organisation dedicated to elevating branding standards worldwide.

It was Spritzer’s tenth consecutive victory at the awards series, underscoring its excellence in quality, branding, and consumer trust, establishing itself as Malaysia’s leading mineral water brand. The event honours both global and national brands based on an evaluation process that includes brand assessment, market research, and online public voting, with 70% of the evaluation relying on consumer votes.

Spritzer’s said its consistent wins highlight its ability to continuously captivate and meet customer expectations.

Head of public relations Winnie Chin, who received the award on behalf of the company at a grand ceremony held at the Tower of London, said Spritzer is truly honoured to receive the recognition for the tenth year running.

“We are committed to elevating the brand further by maintaining our dedication to excellence in every aspect of our company,” she added.