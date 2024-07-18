‘Malaysian companies need stronger organisational support to appoint more women as CEOs’

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian companies need stronger organisational support to advance more women to CEO roles, Sungei Bagan Rubber Co (Malaya) Bhd independent director Grace Yap Mei Wan said.

Yap advocated for better support systems to help women balance career and family life to ensure their progression to senior management.

“I had this discussion; women often drop off after starting families, choosing not to pursue a career or maintain an active career. I believe the solution lies in strong support systems – understanding and tolerant infrastructures within organisations that enable women to be a mother, be a wife as well as be a good employee. Such measures will empower women to stay on their career path, advancing into senior management and beyond,” she said during a panel session for CIC Capital Consultancy Sdn Bhd’s My ESG Forums held in collaboration with Universiti Malaya today.

Yap noted the increasing representation of women in corporate boards and C-Suite roles, attributing this trend to women staying and advancing within the workforce over time. “I think the growing presence of women in board directorships and C-Suite roles reflects their longstanding commitment in the workforce,” she said.

However, despite a rise in the number of women holding chief sustainability officer (CSO) positions, Yap expressed a desire to see more women in CEO roles. “While many CSOs are women, I believe we need more women in CEO positions,” she said.

Yap highlighted the shortage of female CEOs and called for greater opportunities for women in top management roles.

Meanwhile, she suggested that the uptrend and the uptake of sustainability roles among women in the workplace are due to women’s inclination towards being passionate about sustainability issues.

“From the ESG perspective, we seem to worry more about the climate, want diversity and inclusion, and prioritise adherence to laws rather than being overly concerned about costs, we are more focused on achieving the end result ...

I believe that the drive among women towards sustainability is instinctual. It’s the compassionate part of women, the empathy that we naturally possess and strive to embody. That role suits us well,” she concluded.