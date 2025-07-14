Malaysians show strong support for sustainable palm oil, MSPO: Trada survey

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians strongly support sustainably produced palm oil and place high trust in the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification scheme.

A national survey commissioned by Dayak Transformation Association (Trada) showed that persistent misconceptions on palm oil and health should be addressed, particularly among younger Malaysians, who will shape the future of the industry.

Trada president Joseph Janting welcomed the findings, noting the growing public trust in sustainable palm oil and Malaysia’s leadership in responsible production.

“This survey shows that Malaysians understand the importance of sustainability, and that MSPO plays a key role in building trust. It is encouraging to see continued public support for strengthening industry standards,” he said in a statement.

Conducted in 2024 by the independent research firm Green Zebras Sdn Bhd, the survey engaged 1,000 respondents aged 18 to 50 across Peninsular and East Malaysia. The results showed that 62% of Malaysians believe palm oil is produced in an environmentally friendly manner.

Among those who were aware of the MSPO certification, 96% agreed that independent certification is essential.

Additionally, 99% believed MSPO supports fair labour practices, while 75% said the government is prioritising sustainability.

However, Joseph expressed concern over lingering health misconceptions.

While 54% considered palm oil to be healthy, 37% still associated it with high cholesterol.

“It is surprising that although most Malaysians use palm oil in their everyday cooking, many are still unsure whether it is suitable for their health. This shows that more needs to be done to help people understand the real facts,” he said.

He stressed the importance of involving youth in public education efforts, particularly in regions like Sarawak, where many young people are directly connected to agricultural communities.

“Young Malaysians, especially those in East Malaysia, have a personal stake in the future of the palm oil industry.

“They are the next generation of consumers, communicators and producers. It is crucial that they are equipped with accurate, science-based knowledge so they can speak with confidence about what this industry truly represents,” he added.

Trada is calling for a coordinated national effort to improve understanding of palm oil’s health profile, sustainability standards and contribution to the economy.

This includes collaboration with ministries, universities, youth groups, health experts and NGOs to deliver accurate and accessible information through education platforms, social media and community outreach.

Joseph said MSPO’s role in strengthening sustainable practices must be matched by better public awareness.

“MSPO has helped raise the bar for how palm oil is produced in Malaysia. But to sustain that progress, Malaysians, and especially the youth, must know why MSPO matters. They must feel confident that palm oil is not only produced responsibly, but also beneficial to consume.”

Trada urged all stakeholders to build a future-ready national narrative which connects sustainability, health, and national pride, By equipping the next generation with knowledge and clarity, Malaysia can continue to lead globally, not only in production but also in transparency, accountability and public trust.