KL’s urban planning leaves Indian tourist reflecting on India’s shortcomings

AN Indian national recently shared their praise for Malaysia’s capital city, describing it as “well-planned and organised”.

In a Reddit post, the individual admitted to having had “low expectations” about Kuala Lumpur but quickly retracted those sentiments after experiencing the city’s urban planning and the warmth of its people.

“No potholes on roads, no politicians’ photos or banners, cleanliness everywhere, top-class civic sense, great quality of life, clean air and helpful people,” the visitor wrote.

The tourist also expressed a sense of shame when comparing the situation to India, reflecting on how many citizens there have seemingly given up on their leaders and maintained “low expectations”.

“Even though we have all the resources, the potential to be great, we still struggle for basic amenities,” the post added.

The visitor further said that their compatriots are “too distracted” by irrelevant issues, celebrating cricket victories while continuing to worship politicians and celebrities—yet rarely holding them accountable.

The post garnered attention online, with netizens expressing mixed reactions. Some supported the Indian national’s perspective, while others were more critical.

One user commented: “I have been to Kuala Lumpur. I absolutely love that place. There are so many positives, but the best thing for me was how everyone respects each other’s personal space. No one shoves you, people queue even at crowded metro stations, and it’s surprisingly quiet despite the crowds.”

Another added: “Kuala Lumpur is supposed to be one of the more chaotic cities. You should visit Tokyo to truly understand what ‘clean’ means, even with a large population burden.”