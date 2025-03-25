KUALA LUMPUR: Property developer Malton Bhd signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Shenzhen Apexls Optoelectronic Co Ltd to drive smart LED display innovation in Malaysia.

This collaboration aims to explore the integration of Shenzhen Apexls’ LED display solutions into Malton’s commercial, residential, and mixed-use developments, enhancing the digital and smart living experience.

The partnership will focus on assessing the potential market demand for advanced LED display technologies in Malaysia.

These include conducting feasibility studies and market research to explore opportunities for integrating interactive LED displays, dynamic digital billboards, and immersive LED experiences into Malton’s future projects.

“We are excited to embark on this collaboration with Shenzhen Apexls, a global leader in LED technology.

“At Malton, we are continuously looking at ways to enhance our developments with future-ready solutions.

“This MOU is a step forward in incorporating cutting-edge LED innovations into Malaysia’s property landscape,“ said Dr Neil Foo, a consultant appointed by Malton.

Shenzhen Apexls is a subsidiary of Ledman Optoelectronic Co Ltd. Ledman is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Shenzhen Apexls, a globally recognised leader in creative LED display solutions with over 90 national patents and a presence in more than 80 countries, brings its expertise in customised LED displays, immersive digital signage, and smart display technologies to this partnership.

Malton views this partnership as an opportunity to align with global trends in smart city infrastructure and digital transformation.

Integrating AI-powered and energy-efficient LED technology into property development can enhance engagement, branding, and interactive experiences for property owners and visitors.

Shenzhen Apexls, which has a strong portfolio in smart and creative LED displays, sees Malaysia as a strategic market for expansion.

With the country’s increasing focus on sustainable and smart infrastructure, Shenzhen Apexls is eager to bring its expertise in customised architectural LED screens, immersive LED domes, and interactive digital signage.

This collaboration underscores Malton’s commitment to pioneering innovation in Malaysia’s property sector, creating value for stakeholders, and positioning itself at the forefront of modern, digital-first developments.