SERDANG: The five-day Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) Technology Showcase (ShowTech) 2025 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) from May 29 will feature exhibitions related to the latest agricultural technology and innovations.

MARDI director-general Datuk Dr Mohamad Zabawi Abdul Ghani described the exhibition as the best platform for the public and industry players to see for themselves the results of MARDI’s research over the last five years.

“We will display 188 technologies, covering eight clusters, and we will also bring together 148 entrepreneurs to sell their products,” he said at a media briefing for the event here today.

He added that the main difference this year is the expansion of the area for the display and interactive activities for visitors, including the experience of harvesting vegetables.

“MARDI is targeting the presence of 500,000 visitors, including farmers, breeders, entrepreneurs, students and the public,” he said.

He described ShowTech 2025 as an important platform for MARDI to introduce research findings that were previously unknown to the public.

“For example, MARDI produces 58 paddy varieties planted by over 95 per cent of farmers in Malaysia, but MARDI’s name is not displayed. So, with this ShowTech, we can tell the people about MARDI’s contributions,” he said.

ShowTech MARDI 2025 will be held in three main zones: Zone A, which includes Hall A and the surrounding area at MAEPS; Zone B, which features modern agriculture pathways and show plots of crops; and Zone C, which will showcase livestock farms, herb gardens, stingless bee farms and vegetable gardens.

Visitors can also participate in side events like running and fishing competitions.

MARDI will also offer various interactive programmes and activities in conjunction with the school holidays, including children’s activities such as Earth Hero, Agro EduGenius as well as a kite-making workshop through the AgroCulture programme.