Mavcom: 2,083 complaints in first half of 2024

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) received 2,083 complaints in the first half of 2024 (H1’24), marking a decrease of 32% compared to the 3,063 complaints recorded in the same period in 2023.

Of these, 2,038 complaints were related to airlines, accounting for 98% of the total. The remaining 2% of the complaints concerned airport services.

This was disclosed in Mavcom’s 16th Biannual Consumer Report released today.

For every one million passengers carried, Firefly received the highest number of registered complaints – 166 complaints, followed by Batik Air 139 and AirAsia X 127. The top three categories of complaints were flight cancellations, mishandled baggage and flight delays, which together accounted for 42% of the total complaints.

In accordance with the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code 2016 (MACPC), it is stipulated that airlines and airports are required to respond to complaints within 30 days. Notably, Malaysia Airlines, MASwings and Firefly have each achieved a resolution rate of over 90% within the 30-day period. As for airports, 89% were resolved within 30 days.

Mavcom resolved and closed 97% (2,028) of the complaints received in H1’24. The commission’s interventions resulted in 45% of complaints being resolved in favour of consumers, with airlines reversing their initial decisions to provide more equitable outcomes. However, 579 complaints were deemed unactionable due to incomplete documentation by consumers or other reasons beyond the commission’s jurisdiction.

Mavcom oversees the operational performance of local airlines with the aim of enhancing their operational efficiency and service quality. It has set key performance indicators, such as the airlines’ on-time performance (OTP), requiring 85% of flights to depart within 15 minutes of their scheduled time of departure. Another indicator being monitored is that airlines are required to operate 80% of their scheduled flights while limiting cancellations to no more than 20% within a month. Failure to meet these targets could impact the renewal or acquisition of additional air traffic rights applied for with the commission.

During April and May, AirAsia achieved an OTP performance rate of 85% for its domestic flight operations. Similarly, AirAsia X met the OTP target in May and June. In terms of international flight operations, AirAsia X met the target from April through June, while AirAsia accomplished the target only in April. Malindo Airways Sdn Bhd (Batik Air) and Malaysia Airlines demonstrated a shortfall in meeting the OTP performance for both domestic and international flight operations from April to June.

All airlines successfully met the standard for flight cancellations from April to June, achieving a 100% operational rate for the scheduled flights within the months.

Mavcom continues to implement the Airports QoS Framework, aiming to improve passenger experiences at Malaysian airports. As of June 30, 26 out of 28 service quality elements have been implemented at KLIA Terminal 1 and Terminal 2. The remaining service quality elements, addressing queuing times at check-in counters and kerbside areas, are expected to be implemented by the end of 2024.

The commission has implemented the framework in other airports, including Kuching, Miri, and Senai in August with a goal of nationwide implementation by 2027. It also remains committed to refining the MACPC, with the amendments gazetted in September.

The MACPC amendments, which took effect on Sept 1, introduced significant provisions to strengthen consumer rights and ensure greater transparency and accountability within the aviation industry. Some of the key enhancements include improved rights for refunds during flight disruptions, such as flight delays beyond 5 hours and delays caused by extraordinary circumstances Additionally, cancelled flights will be removed from all booking platforms. The enhanced MACPC also requires airlines to notify consumers of changes to their scheduled time of departure at least two weeks prior to the actual departure, unless it is due to extraordinary circumstances or unavoidable technical problems. This requirement will be enforced on Jan 1, 2025.

Mavcom executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim said, “This newly released consumer report comes at a crucial time when the demand for air travel continues to rise, presenting both opportunities and challenges for the aviation sector. This development aligns with the latest enhancement to the MACPC, which offers increased protection and assurance for consumers during air travel. It includes the option for consumers to receive refunds for flight delays of more than five hours and requires airlines to provide refunds in the original mode of payment – a new enhancement previously unavailable to consumers.

“We stress the importance of the industry prioritising consumer concerns and strongly recommend utilising the insights within the report as a valuable resource. The commission is committed to closely monitoring and assessing the industry’s performance to uphold high standards of service and consumer protection.”