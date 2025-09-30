Maxis rolls out Malaysia’s first quantum-safe network

KUALA LUMPUR: Maxis Bhd has introduced Malaysia’s first Quantum Safe Networking (QSN) solution for government agencies and businesses, becoming the first telco in the country to offer this advanced security capability.

Available through Maxis Business, the company’s B2B arm in partnership with Nokia, this managed service encrypts data directly at the optical layer, securing critical data against future quantum computing threats and empowering businesses in the era of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud.

The solution was showcased to Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo at the Cyber Digital Services, Defence and Security Asia (CyberDSA) 2025 event powered by Maxis Business. Held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, Maxis Business’ exhibition themed “Building Tomorrow’s Security Today” featured QSN alongside innovative solutions around network monitoring, real-time field visibility, and solar energy.

The solution ensures quantum-safe encryption of data in transit, mitigating the urgent “harvest now, decrypt later” threat, where data intercepted today could be decrypted by future quantum computers. It particularly serves the needs of critical industries with strict data integrity and data sovereignty requirements, such as banking and financial services, healthcare, and the public sector.

QSN adds a future-proof layer of security to Maxis’ fibre connectivity services – especially for enterprises, cloud providers, and financial institutions relying on data centre interconnects and high-capacity fibre links. It complements the company’s Data Centre Connect solution – delivering secure, private access to major cloud providers and data centres nationwide for businesses across physical, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments.

Maxis chief enterprise business officer Prateek Pashine said, “In an era of escalating cyber threats, securing today’s data against tomorrow’s risks is a critical imperative for any organisation. As the first telco in Malaysia to enable quantum-safe networking, we are setting a new standard for network protection, giving government agencies and businesses the confidence to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. This demonstrates our commitment to fortify Malaysia’s digital resilience, in line with the national cybersecurity agenda.”

Nokia Southeast Asia South, Network Infrastructure head Ming Kin Ngiam said: “Our collaboration with Maxis addresses a real business need – protecting data in motion against evolving security risks while maintaining the performance enterprises depend on. By combining Nokia’s carrier-grade platforms with quantum-safe encryption across Maxis’s network, Malaysian businesses can future-proof their operations without compromising on speed or reliability.”

For always-on operations and business continuity, Maxis has completed the fiberisation of all leading data centres in Malaysia including major multi-tenant facilities and cloud provider campuses – bringing them on-net to its national network. Building on this foundation, Maxis delivers up to three diverse fibre routes into these data centres, giving enterprises industry-leading resilience and high availability with service-level agreements of up to 99.999%.

To further protect mission-critical traffic, this robust infrastructure can now be enhanced with quantum-safe encryption, ensuring data in motion remains secure against both today’s threats and tomorrow’s quantum risks. Together, these capabilities provide a powerful, future-proof platform that helps businesses minimise downtime, safeguard sensitive data, and operate with confidence.

The introduction of QSN expands Maxis Business’ comprehensive suite of end-to-end solutions, which ranges from core connectivity to adjacent digital solutions including the Internet of Things, cloud, and cybersecurity.