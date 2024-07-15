Maybank Investment Bank launches campaign to support responsible investing

KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank Investment Bank Bhd today launched the “myimpact Invest” initiative to address the increasing demand for responsible investing, especially among younger generations.

Officer-in-charge and chief operating officer Tengku Ariff Azhar said the campaign caters to discerning investors and shines a spotlight on companies listed in Bursa Malaysia that exhibit strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and syariah practices.

He said research has demonstrated that such practices can significantly contribute to long-term value creation, making responsible investing a smart and sustainable choice.

“This campaign builds upon Maybank’s myimpact initiative to offer values-based financial services and solutions to realise positive economic value through fair, transparent, inclusive and sustainable practices as a strategic differentiator for Maybank Group,” he said, adding that the campaign incorporates the five core principles, namely, fostering economic value creation while eliminating oppressive, speculative and harmful activities.

He said it is also aimed at ensuring transparent and fair dealings, striving for excellence in service quality, promoting financial inclusivity and preserving the environment.

Tengku Ariff said the campaign has a twofold mission – to promote purposeful investing by incentivising trading in ESG and syariah stocks and to boost retail participation in Bursa Malaysia.

“As a full-fledged broker with full-value offerings, we will continue to give clients’ fresh trading ideas delivered through a seamless experience on our platforms.

“Our new Maybank Trade MY mobile application, which was launched in April this year, was developed through client engagement and iterative improvement.

“By making investing simple, secure, and smart, we democratise the ability for people to grow their wealth. With just RM10, they can open a trading account and utilise the resources on our app to make informed investment decisions,“ Tengku Ariff said.

The myimpact Invest campaign allows investors to win attractive prizes by trading stocks listed on Bursa Malaysia. Furthermore, the campaign incentivises trading in ESG and syariah-compliant stocks by doubling the number of campaign entries for trades in these stocks.