MCE secures RM52.13 million supply contracts from Proton

KUALA LUMPUR: MCE Holdings Berhad’s wholly owned subsidiary, Multi-Code Electronics Industries (M) Berhad has secured contracts from Proton with an approximate value of RM52.13 million to supply automotive electronic and mechatronic components.

The project, which spans 60 months, will see MCE providing parts such as the Front Reading Lamp, Rear Reflector, and Pull Cup Handle Assembly for Proton vehicles, starting in the first quarter of the financial year ending July 31, 2026.

MCE Group managing director, Dr Goh Kar Chun said: “Securing another project from Proton reflects the trust it places in our design and manufacturing expertise. Winning this project through a competitive tender process against prominent local and regional contenders demonstrates that MCE meets the high standards set by leading automakers for

quality and cost-efficient technology solutions.”

“As we continue to enhance our offerings in the automotive electronics manufacturing value chain, we are on track to complete our new plant, the MCE Auto Hub, by early 2025. This facility will further boost our capabilities in designing and developing more sophisticated electronic components and systems, enabling us to meet the growing demand for next-generation vehicles locally and internationally,” Goh added.

MCE is a original equipment manufacturer (OEM) engaged in the engineering, design

and manufacturing of automotive electronics and mechatronic parts for the Malaysian and

regional markets.