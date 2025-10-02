MCIS Life, NCSM launch LungShield for early lung cancer detection

PETALING JAYA – MCIS Insurance Bhd (MCIS Life) has entered into a strategic collaboration with the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM) to launch LungShield, a new initiative aimed at strengthening Malaysia’s fight against lung cancer.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to enhancing public health by making early detection more accessible and alleviating the financial challenges that often accompany a cancer diagnosis.

MCIS Life CEO Prasheem Seebran said the collaboration highlights the importance of combining different areas of expertise to address a critical healthcare need.

He highlighted that LungShield combines NCSM’s long-standing experience in cancer prevention and screening with MCIS Life’s dedication to supporting Malaysians through financial protection and innovative health solutions.

“MCIS Life has been safeguarding Malaysians since 1954, and this initiative continues our legacy of care by combining technology, early detection, and financial support in a way that can make a real difference,” said Prasheem.

“By working with NCSM, we are enabling more people to take control of their health and face potential challenges with confidence.”

The initiative, supported by the Ministry of Health and recently launched by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, comes at a time when lung cancer remains one of the most pressing public health issues in Malaysia.

According to the Malaysia National Cancer Registry Report 2017–2021, lung cancer ranks as the second most common cancer among men and the third among women, with many cases still detected at advanced stages — leading to lower survival rates and greater financial and emotional strain on patients and families.

LungShield integrates artificial intelligence–assisted chest X-ray screening by NCSM with LungLife, a complementary insurance plan designed to support individuals through the entire detection and diagnosis process.

The package includes a full diagnostic pathway, from initial imaging to advanced testing and staging. It provides financial assistance of up to RM10,000 for one year to help cover screening and diagnostic costs.

Priced at RM129 for the first 10,000 participants, the package — valued at RM10,000 — offers Malaysians an affordable and practical way to take proactive steps in managing their lung health. After the introductory phase, the package will be available at RM179.

Health Minister Dzulkefly described the programme as timely and aligned with national efforts to encourage earlier cancer detection and reduce the strain on the healthcare system.

NCSM managing director Prof Dr Murallitharan Munisamy echoed this, stating that the initiative not only advances medical access but also addresses the financial barriers that often hinder early cancer screening.

Through this collaboration, MCIS Life and NCSM aim to empower more Malaysians to seek timely screening, reduce the burden of late-stage diagnoses, and contribute to a healthier and more resilient community.