MDV, CapBay expand partnership via new RM5m financing facility for SMEs

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Debt Ventures Bhd (MDV) will continue and expand its partnership with CapBay, a financial technology (fintech) company specialising in peer-to-peer (P2P) financing and supply chain finance through a new RM5 million facility.

The move is to further joint efforts to support the growth of technology-driven SMEs and improve access to alternative financing solutions.

MDV first partnered with CapBay in 2021 by providing a pilot fund for investment through CapBay’s P2P platform. The fund aligned with the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation’s 10-10 Malaysian Science, Technology, Innovation, and Economy Framework and was intended to support the industry’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Following its success, the pilot fund has since grown sixfold, reflecting MDV’s confidence in CapBay’s innovative approach to SME financing and its strong performance.

CapBay, recognised for its leadership in fintech, has facilitated over RM3.4 billion in financing, including RM1 billion in syariah-compliant funding, benefitting 1,800 SMEs across 20 industries.

The new RM5 million facility underscores MDV’s confidence in CapBay’s ability to deliver efficient financing solutions for start-ups and SMEs, especially businesses struggling to secure traditional funding. With this latest partnership, CapBay plans to expand its supply chain finance solutions and continue delivering innovative financial products to SMEs across Malaysia.

These funds will enable CapBay to continue providing alternative financing solutions to more Malaysian SMEs, many of whom face challenges securing loans from traditional banks. This aligns with MDV’s long-term objective of leveraging digital fundraising platforms to diversify financing options for technology-based companies.

“Our partnership with CapBay underscores MDV’s commitment to driving innovation in Malaysia’s rapidly evolving fintech landscape,” said MDV CEO Rizal Fauzi. “As SMEs face challenges accessing traditional financing, especially in the tech sector, we are facilitating critical funding that empowers these businesses to scale, innovate, and contribute to Malaysia’s economic resilience and growth. This partnership is a testament to our belief in the potential of digital finance to unlock new opportunities for underserved enterprises.”

He said they believe fintech is reshaping the future of finance, providing innovative solutions that broaden access to capital and empower businesses to succeed in a fast-moving digital world. “As MDV continues to champion forward-thinking partners like CapBay, we are confident in our ability to assist underserved SMEs to overcome traditional financing challenges and accelerate their growth.”

CapBay chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Mokhtar Mohd Shariff said the collaboration allows them to drive innovation that reaches underserved businesses, creating meaningful opportunities for growth. “Together, we are not only helping SMEs thrive but also building a more inclusive financial ecosystem that supports long-term economic resilience and competitiveness in Malaysia.”