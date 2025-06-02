Measat, Shanghai Spacesail to advance LEO satellite services across their markets

PETALING JAYA: Measat Global Bhd, Malaysia’s premier satellite solutions provider, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shanghai Spacesail Technologies Co Ltd, formerly known as Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology.

The MoU is aimed at facilitating potential collaboration between the two companies – including provision of Spacesail’s low earth orbit (LEO) broadband services and solutions with its Thousand Sails megaconstellation (also known as Qianfan), emerging technologies such as direct-to-device (D2D) communications, satellite-based Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities and Earth observation services – in Malaysia and markets in Asia where Measat is present, and additionally a joint rain fade study on Q and V band high frequency transmission.

An MoU exchange ceremony was held recently in Shanghai, where Measat was represented by chief operating officer Yau Chyong Lim and Spacesail by president Dr Jason Zheng.

Commenting on the MoU, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said, “In 2024, Malaysia marked the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, celebrating the many positive outcomes of this cordial friendship.

“Looking forward, there are abundant opportunities for deeper collaboration, especially in harnessing advanced technologies to enhance people’s lives. These innovations have the potential to drive a wide array of benefits, from improving the delivery of government services to fostering economic growth through industrial and commercial applications.

“Additionally, with Malaysia serving as Chair of Asean this year, we hope to showcase the country’s technological capabilities and explore new opportunities across the region.”

Yau said: “Measat is excited to begin this partnership with Spacesail to advance LEO satellite services across our markets. We firmly believe in a multi-orbit satellite network to achieve progress in society and are pleased to have the opportunity to integrate the capabilities of Spacesail’s Thousand Sails megaconstellation with Measat’s fleet of Geostationary Orbit satellites. In regions where Measat operates, satellites have immense potential in further bridging the digital divide and overcoming geographical challenges. We look forward to realising this multi-orbit potential – from expanding the reach of established use-cases like satellite broadband in remote areas to advancing cutting-edge satellite solutions such as D2D connectivity and satellite-based IoT.”

Spacesail’s Zheng said the partnership with Measat is another milestone in delivering global broadband connectivity and driving innovation in the satellite industry by synergising their respective strengths.

“China and Malaysia are two nations that value the role of technology in improving lives, and I look forward to achieving technological progress by tapping on Measat’s local expertise while strengthening bilateral ties – including in upcoming fields like the integration of terrestrial and non-terrestrial network communications. I thank the Government of Malaysia, particularly the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission for welcoming Spacesail’s interest to offer our services in the country in collaboration with local industry leaders such as Measat,” he added.

Spacesail’s Thousand Sails megaconstellation, which has already launched 72 satellites to date, seeks to provide low-latency, high-speed and ultra-reliable satellite broadband internet services worldwide. The megaconstellation is targeted to consist of more than 15,000 satellites in the future.

A megaconstellation is a group of satellites orbiting Earth.