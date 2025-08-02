8.8 Shopee Live Fashion Week: Shop Trending Fashion at Lagi Murah and Lagi Stylish Prices!

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 AUGUST 2025 - Get ready with Shopee this 8.8 Live Fashion Week, where the latest fashion trends meet irresistible deals. Shop guilt-free daily with 50% off Lagi Murah deals on trending pieces from favourite brands like Zanzea, Zoe Arissa, and Habib. Stack your savings further with no minimum spend free shipping vouchers and exclusive livestream vouchers daily to make every fashion find a steal.

Catch Malaysia’s favourite content creators Sharifah Rose, Shak Shazwan, and Cupcake Aisyah as they share their must-have picks, unmissable styling advice, and tips on finding fashion gems at Lagi Murah prices. Stay tuned for their runway debut during the Shopee Live Fashion Runway Show on 7 August, and snag their featured outfits at discounted prices!

Here’s what to look for during the 8.8 Shopee Live Fashion Week:

Shopee Lagi Murah Daily 50% Off Fashion Deals

Indulge with 50% off daily Lagi Murah deals on trending fashion items across athleisure, accessories, shoes, and many more to nail the perfect look without hurting the wallet! Just look for the ‘Lagi Murah’ tag to unlock all the lowest-priced deals, guaranteed.

Free Shipping at No Minimum Spend

Shop more and worry less about delivery fees this 8.8 with Shopee’s Free Shipping vouchers with no minimum spend. But why stop there? Keep the savings rolling by selecting delivery at more than 5,000 Self Collection Points available nationwide.

Daily 50% Off Livestream Vouchers

Shop smart through Shopee Live by claiming daily 50% off livestream vouchers for even more discounts. With daily fashion shows throughout the campaign, every buyer is guaranteed to find a gem at Lagi Murah prices.

Front-Row Seats to Daily Fashion Shows

Tune into fashion marathons happening daily from 12PM to 9:30PM on Shopee Live. Fashion enthusiasts do not want to miss daily showcases of the trendiest fashion finds and special appearances by fashion-forward content creators. Not only that, score up to 50% off Livestream Vouchers on top of the Lagi Murah deals, making every ringgit go further and every shopping spree rewarding!

Get Ready with Shopee (#GRWS) Contest

Not sure what to shop for this 8.8? Explore up to two thousand outfit inspirations with the Get Ready With Shopee (#GRWS) hashtag to find fresh styling ideas and be on top of the latest fashion trends. Join the fun by voting for the best #GRWS looks and stand a chance to win from a 1 million Shopee Coins prize pool.

Voters from the top 20 most-liked #GRWS videos will be randomly selected to win Shopee Coins during the Shopee Live Fashion Runway Show on 7 August. With special appearances by Sharifah Rose, Shak Shazwan, and Cupcake Aisyah, don’t miss this chance to also grab winning looks with exclusive discounts available only that night too!

Spin and Win Big: Score Coins All 8.8 Long!

From 1 to 9 August, unlock massive savings with Daily Coins Shower, where one lucky winner will win 8,888 coins daily. Out of spins? Don’t worry! Just spend RM30 to instantly unlock one more spin and boost chances of being the lucky daily winner.

Fashion that’s Lagi Murah

With daily 50% off fashion and livestream vouchers, campaign-long fashion contests, daily fashion shows, and Shopee Coin giveaways, 8.8 brings a week packed with unbeatable style and savings. Every stream, spin, and vote adds to the excitement, turning the countdown to the Shopee Live Fashion Runway Show on 7 August into the pinnacle event not to be missed! Visit https://shopee.com.my/m/fashion-beauty or open the Shopee app now to explore the best Lagi Murah fashion deals.

Hashtag: #Shopee

